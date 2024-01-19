Palworld server player count: How many people can join a server?

Whether you’re looking to create the most efficient base or you want to become the best trainer there ever was, Palworld has plenty to offer for you and your friends. It is, however, very important to know just how many friends you can explore with on a given server.

Jumping into Palworld by yourself can be a daunting task, especially with how much content there is to discover. From hundreds of different Pals roaming around the various islands in the game, base building, Pal battles, and more, it can be overwhelming for one person to tackle this experience by themself.

As a result, inviting a few friends to tag along should be a great way to lighten the load when it comes to building out a perfect base of operations while you fight against tough Pals and other trainers that you encounter in the wild.

How many people can join a Palworld server?

32 friends to conquer the world.

According to Pocketpair, players can have up to four players join in a single co-op play session. If you’re playing on a PC via Steam, you can also set up a dedicated server that can host up to 32 players at one time. This might seem like a dream come true for you and your large group of friends, but there are more steps than you might think.

Dedicated servers can either be run through your own PC, or through a third-party hosting website. If you run the dedicated server through your system, you will have to keep your computer on at all times for the server to run throughout the day and night. You will also have to download and run the Palworld Dedicated Server tool in Steam, and send your IP to every player participating in the session.

On the other hand, if you use a third-party host to run your server, it will usually cost a bit of money to maintain per month. This is, however, the easiest option if you and your friends are locked in and ready to grind, since you don’t have to keep your own PC running for a 24/7 server.