How to get Legendary Cloth Armor Schematic in Palworld

Picking up better gear is a pivotal errand in Palworld as you aim to progress in your adventure. One of the best pieces early on is Legendary Cloth Armor.

There are several Legendary Armors and Weapons in the game, and most are dropped by late-game bosses, like Alpha Blazamut, Jetragon, Frostallion, and so on. Fortunately, though, Legendary Cloth Armor can be acquired as early as around level 10, and it’s one of the best pieces of gear you can get in the early game.

Where to find Legendary Cloth Armor Schematic in Palworld

In order to obtain the Legendary Cloth Armor Schematic in Palworld, you need to defeat Alpha Chillet, the boss with the lowest level you meet in the game. You also can get to it remarkably quickly, as it’s next to the starting location.

Alpha Chillet drops the Legendary Cloth Armor Schematic. Once you get it, take it back to your base and craft it. Although, keep in mind the drop rate for the Schematic is really low, so you will have to farm it a bit.

Chillet is chilling just north of the starting location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can see on the map, in order to reach Alpha Chillet, venture north of the starting location, and you will eventually find it on the first hill you come across. The Pal is level 11, so defeating it when you’re level nine or 10 won’t be much of a problem, especially since you can use six Pals in combat. Just make sure Chillet doesn’t target you, as its attacks are quite powerful.

Just hanging around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pal has only around 1,200 health, so you can easily take it down with a basic bow, arrows, and the help of your Pals.