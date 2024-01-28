How to get Legendary Cold Resistant Pal Armor Schematic in Palworld

Taking cold damage in Palworld isn’t a pleasant experience. That said, you can easily block the cold while adding some essential protection to your health bar by using premium armor like the Legendary Cold Resistant Pal Armor. Here’s how you can get the crucial level four armor schematic.

How to get Legendary Cold Resistant Pal Armor in Palworld

Paladius location in Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the legendary level four schematic for Cold Resistant Pal Armor in Palworld by defeating the level 50 Alpha Paladius, which spawns in the northeast part of the map. The nearest Fast Travel point is Deep Sand Dunes, so take advantage of it when you’ve unlocked it.

Note that Paladius doesn’t spawn alone. You’ll have to deal with the mighty level 50 Alpha Necromus as well. A dual fight with two Alpha Pals certainly isn’t an easy challenge, so make sure you’re armed with strong weapons and Pals.

In this dual fight, you can choose to fight Necromus and avoid Paladius, but you can’t avoid Necromus if you want to defeat Paladius. Paladius sleeps at night, so you can fight it separately from Necromus, then challenge Paladius to avoid fighting both at the same time. After all, defeating Necromus will get you the level four schematic for Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Armor, so it’s a win-win.

Don’t get one shot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Paladius is a Neutral type Pal in Palworld, so it’s only weak to Dark type moves. Make sure to include some strong Dark Pals like Shadowbeak, Cawgnito, Felbat, and if possible, Necromus itself. For weapons, I recommend a Legendary Crossbow, Assault Rifle, or Rocket Launcher.

How to craft Legendary Cold Resistant Pal Armor in Palworld

Crafting the Legendary Cold Resistant Pal Armor in Palworld is possible once you get the level four Schematic from Paladius. You’ll need a Production Assembly Line II, and make sure you have all the materials you need, as the ingredient list is quite long for this one.