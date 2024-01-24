Category:
Palworld

How to get Pengullet’s Rocket Launcher in Palworld

Small penguin, big explosion.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jan 24, 2024 01:43 pm
Pengullets working in a factory line in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

During your travels in the Palpagos Islands, you’ll need serious firepower when facing certain enemies in Palworld. Fortunately for players, Pengullet’s Rocket Launcher is a great weapon to wield—much to the chagrin of your trusty Pengullet.

Pengullet is a Pal that roams around the opening spawn area in Palworld and is a common spawn that will constantly appear during the day. This Pal is identified by its blue, penguin-like appearance, and is easily caught with a base Pal Sphere with little effort.

Afterward, they can be of great help at your base for the early game since they have Work Suitability in four different categories: Watering, Handiwork, Transportation, and Cooling. But they can also be transformed into a deadly weapon that uses their own bodies as the ammo.

Crafting Pengullet’s Rocket Launcher in Palworld, explained

To craft Pengullet’s Rocket Launcher, you must first reach level 17 and use two Technology points to unlock the item. Afterward, you’ll need to build a Pal Gear Workbench, which will not only allow you to craft Pengullet’s Rocket Launcher but other essential items like a Saddle to ride mounts for faster travel.

You will need the following resources to craft Pengullet’s Rocket Launcher:

  • 20 Ingot
  • 20 Stone
  • 30 Wood
  • 20 Paldium Fragments

To equip Pengullet’s Rocket Launcher, put a Pengullet in your active party and summon them to the field. You will now have access to its Partner Skill called Pengullet Cannon, which has you pull out a launcher and use the poor Pal as ammo.

Using Pengullet’s Rocket Launcher in Palworld, explained

To use Pengullet’s Rocket Launcher, you must have a Pengullet in your active party. Once you’ve used the Rocket Launcher, the unfortunate Pal will also become incapacitated and the ability will end. To continue using the launcher in battle, you’ll have to bring multiple Pengullets into the wild so you can keep on activating the skill until your whole party has been used up as ammunition.

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.