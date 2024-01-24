While it isn’t too important in the early-game, Cooling is an important job in your Palworld base. Luckily, there are a few Pals that are terrific at it, and some are relatively easy to catch.

Recommended Videos

As you progress in Palworld, you’ll find yourself building refrigerators and similar devices that obviously need a Pal with the Cooling Work Suitability. For this task, you need to find Ice-type Pals. Several have Cooling at level one or two, but eventually you’ll want to transition to better Pals with a higher Cooling level.

Best Cooling Pals in Palworld

Before we go into detail about the best Cooling Pals in Palworld, we’ve put together a detailed tier list of all the Pals capable of Cooling. The table below shows their name, level, and how we’d rank them.

Best Pals for Cooling in Palworld tier list

Pal name Cooling Level Tier rank Frostallion Level Four S Ice Reptyro Level Three S Cryolinx Level Three S Ice Kingpaca Level Three A Penking Level Two A Wumpo Level Two A Sibelyx Level Two A Mammorest Cryst Level Two A Sweepa Level Two B Reindrix Level Two B Foxcicle Level Two B Vanwyrm Cryst Level Two B Pengullet Level One B Mau Cryst Level One C Swee Level One C Chillet Level One C Jolthog Cryst Level One C

Best late-game Cooling Pals in Palworld

Frostallion

Graceful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Frostallion is one of the four Legendary Pals found in Palworld, and as a result, it’s quite tough to catch. Nevertheless, if you’re looking for a sustainable Cooling Pal, you won’t find a better one than Frostallion. With level four Cooling, no other Pal comes close.

But, given its partner skill, Ice Steed, which lets you ride it as a flying mount and turns your attacks to Ice-type, it’s better to use Frostallion in your party. You also need a Legendary Sphere to catch it, as it’s almost impossible to do so with other Spheres.

Element: Ice

Ice Partner Skill : Ice Steed

: Ice Steed Work Suitability : Cooling Lv4

: Cooling Lv4 Possible Drops: Diamond, Ice Organ

Diamond, Ice Organ Hunger: 7/10

Cryolinx

A big problem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cryolinx is one of three Pals with Cooling level three, and therefore makes a strong case for an excellent addition to your base. On top of that, it has Lumbering level two and Handiwork level one, so it can also help with other tasks.

Cryolinx is a valuable asset when fighting Dragon Pals, as its partner skill, Dragon Hunter, makes them drop more items when defeated. Just bear in mind you need a better-quality Pal Sphere to catch Cryolinx.

Element: Ice

Ice Partner Skill : Dragon Hunter

: Dragon Hunter Work Suitability : Cooling Lv3, Lumbering Lv2, Handiwork Lv1

: Cooling Lv3, Lumbering Lv2, Handiwork Lv1 Possible Drops: Ice Organ

Ice Organ Hunger: 7/10

Ice Reptyro

Grab shell dude. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like Cryolinx, Ice Reptyro is also a multitasking Pal, as it not only has Cooling level three, but also has Mining at the same level. This makes it a perfect asset for your base as it can perform two pivotal errands to great effect, and it doesn’t consume much food, as its hunger is only level five. On top of that, its partner skill gives you greater efficiency when you’re Mining and riding it.

Its Mining Suitability makes Ice Reptyro a spectacular Pal if you build your base in the volcano or the desert. Like Cryolinx, you need a better-quality Sphere to catch Ice Reptyro.

Element: Ice/Ground

Ice/Ground Partner Skill: Ice-Loving Beast

Ice-Loving Beast Work Suitability: Mining Lv3, Cooling Lv3

Mining Lv3, Cooling Lv3 Possible Drops: Ice Organ

Ice Organ Hunger: 5/10

Ice Kingpaca

Snow cold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ice Kingpaca also boasts another Work Suitability, Gathering, but it’s only level one, so it’s best used as a Cooling Pal in your base with its level three Cooling. If you intend on catching one, use better-quality Spheres.

Element: Ice

Ice Partner Skill: King of Muscles

King of Muscles Work Suitability: Gathering Lv1, Cooling Lv3

Gathering Lv1, Cooling Lv3 Possible Drops: Wool, Ice Organ

Wool, Ice Organ Hunger: 7/10

Best early-game Cooling Pals in Palworld

Penking

I’m the captain now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The previous four Pals we mentioned work wonders in your base when it comes to Cooling, but they’re impossible to obtain in the early levels. Therefore, we also prepared a list of the best early-game Cooling Pals in Palworld, and it begins with arguably the best one, Penking.

In the early-game, you won’t have that much Cooling to do, and if you do, you can use a multitasking Pal capable of running other errands as well. Penking perfectly meets these expectations, with Cooling level two, alongside Handiwork, Transporting, Watering, and Mining. Its spawn location is also nearby your starting location, so it’s not too tough to reach.

Element: Water/Ice

Water/Ice Partner Skill : Brave Sailor

: Brave Sailor Work Suitability : Handiwork Lv2, Transporting Lv2, Watering Lv2, Mining Lv2, Cooling Lv2

: Handiwork Lv2, Transporting Lv2, Watering Lv2, Mining Lv2, Cooling Lv2 Possible Drops: Ice Organ, Penking Plume

Ice Organ, Penking Plume Hunger: 8/10

Wumpo

Wump wump. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similarly to Penking, Wumpo also excels at numerous Work Suitabilites, making it a stellar option if you’re looking for a multitasking Pal early on. With Cooling level two alongside Handiwork, it also has Lumbering level three, and Transporting level four.

That said, there are a few downsizes to Wumpo. It appears in the Snow biome, which is far north of the starting location. It also has level eight Hunger, so it will consume a lot of food. Eventually, though, Wumpo is worth it.

Element: Ice

Ice Partner Skill: Guardian of the Snowy Mountain

Guardian of the Snowy Mountain Work Suitability: Handiwork Lv2, Lumbering Lv3, Transporting Lv4, Cooling Lv2

Handiwork Lv2, Lumbering Lv3, Transporting Lv4, Cooling Lv2 Possible Drops: Ice Organ, Beautiful Flower

Ice Organ, Beautiful Flower Hunger: 8/10

Pengullet

Smile and wave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is the absolute champion when it comes to early game Cooling and other Work Suitability tasks. Pengullet has level one not only in Cooling, but also Watering, Transporting, and Handiwork, which are all key jobs in your base in the early game.

You can find Pengullets just a few dozen steps from your starting location, and they are easily caught with basic Pal Spheres, making them one of the easiest Pals to obtain.