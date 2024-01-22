How to get Beautiful Flower in Palworld

Beautiful Flowers are the trickiest ingredient you need to craft Strange Juice. This potion temporarily boosts your Pal’s work speed, a real game-changer when you’re looking to qet Ores and Coal faster. So, while Beautiful Flowers might be a bit elusive, going after them is well worth the effort.

Recommended Videos

Pals that drop Beautiful Flower

In Palworld, The following Pals have a chance to drop Beautiful Flower when captured or killed:

Ribbunny

Petallia

Wumpo and Wumpo Botan

Lyleen

Ribbunny is by far the simplest Pal to take down. You’ll stumble upon it near the Great Eagle Statues at Ascetic Falls (-223, -442) and the Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon (-215, -347). However, Ribbunny isn’t the most generous when it comes to dropping them, especially compared to others like Wumpo and Lyleen. These two are usually spotted in their Wildlife Sanctuary spots (at coordinates -673, -116 and 667, 637), hovering around level 40 or higher. So, if you’re in the early game and after those flowers, Ribbunny is your best bet.

But if you’re just short a couple of flowers and need them as soon as possible, Petallia should be your choice, provided you’re around level 30. Head over to its dungeon at -19, -265. There, you’ll face the Alpha Petallia at level 28, which pretty much guarantees you’ll walk away with Beautiful Flowers in hand.

Where to harvest Beautiful Flowers

They are always near the big rocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can also find Beautiful Flowers in the nature in the four Wildlife Sanctuaries in the corners of the Palworld map. They are in coordinates:

Northeast : 669,624

: 669,624 West : -671, -113

: -671, -113 South: 87, -724

If you’re planning a trip there, I strongly suggest bringing along a flying Pal. It’s a smart move to dodge the heavily-armed NPCs guarding the area, who won’t hesitate to get hostile. Each visit might yield six or eight Beautiful Flowers, with about three to four spots to harvest in each sanctuary. So, if taking down Pals isn’t what you want, this route is probably your safest bet for collecting these flowers.