How to find and catch Petallia in Palworld

Palworld has all kinds of neat collectable creatures that provide massive bonuses both in battle and when left at your base, including Petallia, which is one of the best.

This Grass-type Pal is a farming machine, but not only that, they can even help keep you alive in battle, making it a must-have for any Palworld player. So, you’re probably wondering where to find it right? Don’t fear, we’ve got you covered.

Petallia type, work sustainability, and more

A great worker for your gardens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the name suggests, Petallia is the Petal-type Pal, and as such its Grass-type design boasts plenty of flowers. This is the perfect Pal to take into battle for a supporting role as it is capable of healing the player in tight spots with a special power.

Element: Grass

Grass Partner Skill: Blessing of the Flower Spirit (Uses medicinal flowers to restore the player’s HP.)

Planting level three, Handiwork level two, Gathering level two, Medicine Production level two, Transporting level one Possible Drops: Beautiful Flower

Beautiful Flower Paldeck Bio: “A Pal that transforms into a massive plant when at the end of its life. Once every two years, a beautiful flower blooms and a new Petallia is born.”

Where to find Petallia in Palworld

This is where the flower Pal can be found. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Petallia can be found in Pal Sanctuary No. 1, the furthest-most south sanctuary, according to its habitat info in the Paldeck. That said, the best place to get Petallia early seems to be by facing the Sealed Realm of Spirits north of the Ancient Ritual Site.

If you choose to go to the Pal Sanctuary make sure you are prepared to do battle as there are plenty of enemy grunts ready to take you down for undergoing criminal activity. We suggest taking on Petallia inside the Sealed Realm of Spirits instead. If you fail to catch Petallia on the first try, wait an hour and try again.

How to catch Petallia in Palworld

Catching Petallia isn’t going to be easy since they show up at level 28, but if you use Fire-type Pals in this battle you should quickly be able to wear down the beast and have it prepped for capture. We suggest taking better Pal Spheres like Ultra Spheres of Legendary Spheres to increase your chance of capture as well.