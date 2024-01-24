Category:
Palworld

How to find and catch Petallia in Palworld

The most powerful plant you will find.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jan 23, 2024 08:19 pm
Petallia greeting player in Palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld has all kinds of neat collectable creatures that provide massive bonuses both in battle and when left at your base, including Petallia, which is one of the best.

Recommended Videos

This Grass-type Pal is a farming machine, but not only that, they can even help keep you alive in battle, making it a must-have for any Palworld player. So, you’re probably wondering where to find it right? Don’t fear, we’ve got you covered.

Petallia type, work sustainability, and more

As the name suggests, Petallia is the Petal-type Pal, and as such its Grass-type design boasts plenty of flowers. This is the perfect Pal to take into battle for a supporting role as it is capable of healing the player in tight spots with a special power.

  • Element: Grass
  • Partner Skill: Blessing of the Flower Spirit (Uses medicinal flowers to restore the player’s HP.)
  • Work Sustainability: Planting level three, Handiwork level two, Gathering level two, Medicine Production level two, Transporting level one
  • Possible Drops: Beautiful Flower
  • Paldeck Bio: “A Pal that transforms into a massive plant when at the end of its life. Once every two years, a beautiful flower blooms and a new Petallia is born.”

Where to find Petallia in Palworld

Petallia can be found in Pal Sanctuary No. 1, the furthest-most south sanctuary, according to its habitat info in the Paldeck. That said, the best place to get Petallia early seems to be by facing the Sealed Realm of Spirits north of the Ancient Ritual Site.

If you choose to go to the Pal Sanctuary make sure you are prepared to do battle as there are plenty of enemy grunts ready to take you down for undergoing criminal activity. We suggest taking on Petallia inside the Sealed Realm of Spirits instead. If you fail to catch Petallia on the first try, wait an hour and try again.

How to catch Petallia in Palworld

Catching Petallia isn’t going to be easy since they show up at level 28, but if you use Fire-type Pals in this battle you should quickly be able to wear down the beast and have it prepped for capture. We suggest taking better Pal Spheres like Ultra Spheres of Legendary Spheres to increase your chance of capture as well.

related content
Read Article How to find and catch Reptyro in Palworld
Reptyro being petted in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Reptyro in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Planting in Palworld
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Planting in Palworld
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to get Large Pal Souls in Palworld
A player in Palworld petting a Ragnahawk.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Large Pal Souls in Palworld
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 23, 2024
Read Article These PokéFusions just add more fuel to the Palworld plagiarism fire
A Palworld screenshot of a player looking at Chillet on a grassy clearing.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Pokémon
Pokémon
These PokéFusions just add more fuel to the Palworld plagiarism fire
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How many copies has Palworld sold so far? Palworld sales, detailed
Player with their tame Nox in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How many copies has Palworld sold so far? Palworld sales, detailed
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to find and catch Reptyro in Palworld
Reptyro being petted in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Reptyro in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Planting in Palworld
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Planting in Palworld
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to get Large Pal Souls in Palworld
A player in Palworld petting a Ragnahawk.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Large Pal Souls in Palworld
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 23, 2024
Read Article These PokéFusions just add more fuel to the Palworld plagiarism fire
A Palworld screenshot of a player looking at Chillet on a grassy clearing.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Pokémon
Pokémon
These PokéFusions just add more fuel to the Palworld plagiarism fire
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How many copies has Palworld sold so far? Palworld sales, detailed
Player with their tame Nox in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How many copies has Palworld sold so far? Palworld sales, detailed
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 23, 2024

Author

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com