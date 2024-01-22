Combat is crucial to Palworld, especially if you want to tackle some of the game’s bigger objectives like Towers and Field Bosses. Even the basic act of catching Pals requires you to fight them, but there’s nothing wrong with having your own Pals at your side.

Each Pal has its own attack and defense stats, but there’s more to picking your combat Pals than just going with higher numbers.

Here’s how to pick the best Pals for combat in Palworld.

What Pals should I put in my party for combat?

There are many factors to consider when putting together a Pal party composition designed for combat.

The types of Pal you have should be a huge focal point. If you’re going out to generally explore, you’ll want a mix of types so you always have an effective Pal. But if you’re targeting an area or hostile Pal of a specific type, like a Field Boss, then loading up on two or three Pals of the type that’s most effective will be a better strategy.

Pay attention to Pal abilities, though, as some may have attacks that are different from their type: Tanzee for example, a Grass-based Pal, can learn the Ground-based ability Sand Blast.

Aside from type and effectiveness, consider the individual stats and abilities of your Pals. Pals with a higher level will be more viable in combat, as will ones with passive skills that improve attack and defense. Their Partner Skills will also come into play.

Best Pals for combat in Palworld

Foxparks

Light ’em up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Foxparks is a Fire-type Pal that is capable of using two types of powerful Fire abilities. But where Foxparks shines the brightest (literally) is when their Partner Skill is activated after you build their harness. Pick them up and they become a temporary powerful handheld flamethrower, effective against virtually all types—especially Grass, though not against Water.

Rushoar

No fear in those eyes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rushoar is a Ground-type Pal whose greatest strength is its Reckless Charge ability, which can provide a useful stun against several types of pals. Rushoar has one of the highest Attack stats of any Pal, and they’re also valuable as both a mount and for Mining on the go once you unlock their Partner Skill.

Lifmunk

Somebody please get this Pal a gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lifmunk is a Grass-type Pal that has one of the best combat-oriented Partner Skills of any Pal. When activated, Lifmunk leaps on top of your head and assists you in combat by firing at the enemy you’re aimed at while you hold down its Partner Skill ability button. Against bosses, this ability is a real lifesaver, and Lifmunk’s Grass abilities on their own are particularly effective against Water types.

Chillet

Freeze ’em. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chillet is an Ice and Dragon type Pal, which makes them effective against both Fire and Dark type Pals. Dragon Cannon and Ice Missile are two of the strongest active skills in the game.

Cattiva

You’re gonna get these hands. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Cattiva is a Neutral type Pal, but that doesn’t stop it from being a melee powerhouse. Cattiva’s special skill Punch Flurry is incredibly destructive if they can get up close. In addition to that skill, Cattiva’s presence in your party also improves your carrying capacity.