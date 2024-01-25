How to get and use Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun in Palworld

One of the first things Palworld showed off was Lifmunk, a cute-looking squirrel-like Pal holding a submachine gun. That image alone probably made lots of people want to play Palworld, so let’s talk about how you can get your very own Lifmunk with a gun.

Obviously, you’ll need to catch a Lifmunk first. You can find them by following the path past the Grassy Behemoth Hills fast travel point, then heading toward the Rayne Syndicate Tower entrance.

How to unlock Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun in Palworld

With any luck, you’re already level 11. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Capturing Lifmunk was the easy part. Before you can even begin making Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun, you need to unlock the crafting recipe in Palworld’s Technology Tree. You need to at least be level 11, but it’s very cheap to unlock, requiring only one Technology Point. Since you get a decent number of points with every level up, you can unlock it immediately after hitting level 11. Don’t forget you can tweak Palworld’s world settings to increase your XP gain if you want to speed things up.

How to craft Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun in Palworld

You can’t make Pal weapons like Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun using a Primitive Workbench—you need the Pal Gear Workbench instead. This crafting station becomes available at level six, so you should have already built one, or at the very least, have the means to make one.

Once it’s set up, gather the necessary resources for crafting Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun: 20 Wood, 10 Stone, 10 Paldium Fragments, and five Ingot. At this point, you should have no issue acquiring most of these, especially Wood and Stone. To get Ingots in Palworld, though, you need a Primitive Furnace and at least one Pal with the Kindling Work Suitability to refine your Ore. This may take a while, but at least getting the necessary Pal is easy: Just catch a Foxsparks.

With that out of the way, you can finally make Lifmunk’s weapon. If you want to speed up the process, bring out your Lifmunk and it can help, since one of its Work Suitabilities is Handiwork. If you’re at your home base, any Pals stationed there with Handiwork can help too, if they aren’t busy. Examples include Lamball, Cattiva, and Fuack.

How to use Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun in Palworld

Watch the circle at the bottom of the screen; it empties as Lifmunk fires its gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since the gun is considered a key item, you don’t need to equip it. As long as it’s in your inventory, you can use it. To do so, summon Lifmunk and hold down the button prompt: F for PC players or X on an Xbox controller. Lifmunk will hop onto your head, and by holding down the attack button, Lifmunk will open fire at whatever you’re aiming at. You’ll attack at the same time too, so equip your own gun to really rack up the damage.

While Lifmunk’s gun doesn’t consume ammo, it can’t shoot forever. Once the gun’s been fired enough times, Lifmunk will hop off your head, and you’ll need to wait for the cooldown to end before it can use the gun again.