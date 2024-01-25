Gorirat is one of the most useful Pals to catch in Palworld, and you can get one surprisingly early.

Recommended Videos

It’s among the best Pals for Lumbering and Transporting, and you can catch a Gorirat soon after you start your journey. I also recommend you catch Gorirat for its powerful Partner Skill, which increases its attack power, making it a great Neutral-type Pal for combat. So, here’s how to find and catch Gorirat in Palworld.

Gorirat type, work suitability, and more

King Kong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Element: Neutral.

Neutral. Partner Skill : When activated, unleashes a primal fury that increases Gorirat’s attack power.

: When activated, unleashes a primal fury that increases Gorirat’s attack power. Work Suitability : Handiwork level one, Lumbering level two, and Transporting level three.

: Handiwork level one, Lumbering level two, and Transporting level three. Possible Drops: Leather and Bone.

Leather and Bone. Paldeck Bio: “It beats the ground rhythmically to communicate with its comrades. The meaning of each rhythm differs by troop, but the distinction between them is still largely unknown.”

Where to find Gorirat in Palworld

Gorirat spawn locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gorirats spawn in the north of Palworld’s map near the Tower of the Free Pal Alliance. To reach this area, I recommend you go to Islandhopper Coast and circle around the zone until you find it. You can spot this Pal roaming the outer area of the island: It’s easily recognizable because it looks like a mean-looking black ape.

This zone isn’t that dangerous, and you can freely move without fear of becoming Wanted.

How to catch Gorirat in Palworld

Gorirat is a Neutral-type Pal, and you’ll have the best odds against it if you bring along a Dark-type Pal of your liking. I recommend you use the best Dark-type Pal you’ve got. The Gorirats in the area above are around level 22 to 24, and you’ll have an easy time catching them with a Pal a few levels higher—as long as you don’t accidentally kill Gorirat before you catch it.

When you engage Gorirat, it shoots a ball at you and jumps around the area. Make sure to dodge all these abilities, weaken it, and use a higher-quality Pal Sphere to catch it, like a Giga Sphere.