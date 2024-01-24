Best Neutral Pals in Palworld

Neutral Pals can be found all across Palworld, and while on paper the Neutral type isn’t the most interesting or exciting, some of the Neutral Pals are the most vital to any campsite or party composition.

Combat-wise, Pals with the Neutral type are in a tough spot when it comes to effectiveness: they aren’t strong against any other type, and they are weak to Dark types. This inconvenience is minor though when you consider the various Neutral Pals that provide value either via their work skills or their Partner skills.

With that in mind, these are the best Neutral type Pals in Palworld. While they necessarily aren’t ones you’ll be able to start with, they’re the ones you want to work towards finding.

Best Neutral Palworld Pals

Lunaris

Talkin’ to the moon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Work Suitability: Handiwork Lv3, Transporting Lv1, Gathering Lv1

Think of Lunaris as your future, long-term replacement for Cattiva. With the exception of the Mining skill, Lunaris provides all the same skills as Cattiva, including the Partner Skill that increases a player’s carrying capacity. Lunaris is also unique in that it is the only known Pal that can drop Paldium Fragments.

Fenglope

Ride or die. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Work Suitability: Lumbering Lv2

Fenglope is one of the top mount options in Palworld: it doesn’t require you to be at the endgame to catch it, it’s got great speed considering its level, and it has a very useful double jump for traversing gaps and cliff edges. It can also drop Leather and Horn.

Gorirat

King Kong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Work Suitability: Handiwork Lv1, Lumbering Lv2, Transporting Lv3

Gorirat can be considered one of the best combat Pals from the Neutral types, and might even be considered one of the best among all Pals. The reason why is its Partner Skill: Full-power Gorilla Mode. In this mode, Gorirat gets an increase to its attack power, and it can avoid opposing enemy attacks by leaping around before immobilizing them with a Donkey Kong-esque slam.

Tocotoco

Bombs away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Work Suitability: Gathering Lv1

This might be a personal favorite, but I love Tocotoco. Not only is it a great source of Gunpowder, but its Partner Skill is one of the best. With Eggbomb Launcher, you can manually fire exploding eggs from Tocotoco, which is as destructive as it is hilarious.