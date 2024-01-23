Best Pals for your starter base in Palworld

Your first base should be your best in Palworld, but before you’re several levels deep into the Technology tree, you’ll have to start simple. By following the tutorial quest and the base upgrade quests, you should be able to field around five Pals at camp pretty quickly.

For this guide, we’re going to be looking at Pals you can find abundantly in and around the beginning area, Plateau of Beginnings, and Pals that only have level one in their camp skills. These are the best Pals to have at your starter base in Palworld.

Best Pals to assign to your first starter base in Palworld

Lamball

Lamball is life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Work Skills: Handiwork Lv1, Transporting Lv1, Farming Lv1

Handiwork Lv1, Transporting Lv1, Farming Lv1 Good for grazing at a Ranch.

There is certainly no shortage of Lamballs in the beginning area. In fact, the first Pal you’re tasked with catching five of is the cute round ball of fluff. Lamball’s biggest method of providing for a camp is when a Ranch has been built as they will start producing Wool at a frequent rate. They will chip in for when you’re building new items or structures, but given how much Cloth you’ll need early on, having Lamballs producing Wool is a must.

Cremis is a good substitute, given that they will also produce Wool at a Ranch.

Foxparks

Nothing like a good campfire. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocktpair YouTube

Work Skills: Kindling Lv1

Kindling Lv1 Good for cooking and lighting the Furnace.

There are no other Pals that are common around the starting area that provide the Kindling skill, so Foxparks is a must-have. This fiery and fluffy companion will make cooking exceptionally faster, and cooking food is crucial to extending its duration in your inventory before it spoils. Once you start advancing tech and acquiring Ore, Foxparks is a necessity just to operate the Furnace and turn that Ore into Ingots.

Lifmunk

Lifmunk does it all. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Work Skills: Planting Lv1, Handiwork Lv1, Lumbering Lv1, Medicine Production Lv1, Gathering Lv1

Planting Lv1, Handiwork Lv1, Lumbering Lv1, Medicine Production Lv1, Gathering Lv1 Good for growing crops and an assortment of various camp tasks.

Lifmunk is such a valuable Pal to have at your camp solely because of the amount of Skills they’re equipped in. With Planting and Gathering, they can account for two-thirds of the fully automated process of growing Berries or Wheat at a plantation. And when you start to upgrade your base with stations like the Medicine Workbench and the Logging Site, Lifmunk can also pull shifts there.

Tanzee is a solid replacement for Lifmunk as they also have Planting, Gathering, Handiwork, and Lumbering.

Pengullet

Mine are happier than this, I swear. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Work Skills: Handiwork Lv1, Transporting Lv1, Watering Lv1, Cooling Lv1

Handiwork Lv1, Transporting Lv1, Watering Lv1, Cooling Lv1 Good for watering and cold storage.

While either Lifmunk or Tanzee can handle the Planting and Harvesting, Pengullet fills in the middle of the crop-growing process with his Watering skill. In addition to Watering, Pengullet will also help with crafting tasks thanks to his Handiwork skill, but it will also keep raw meat and other food cold in a Cooler Box.

Cattiva

Best man. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Work Skills: Handiwork Lv1, Gathering Lv1, Mining Lv1, Transporting Lv1

Handiwork Lv1, Gathering Lv1, Mining Lv1, Transporting Lv1 Good for gathering stone and helping around the base.

Cattiva is another jack-of-all-trade kind of Pal, similar to Lifmunk. Where the two differ, though, is that Cattiva will constantly pivot toward breaking down stone veins around the base without being asked. Thanks to Cattiva, I’ve really never had to worry about my Stone supplies when building. On top of that, he also helps with crafting, transporting, and harvesting crops once they’re grown.