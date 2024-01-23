Best mounts in Palworld, ranked

Climbing on top of a Pal in Palworld is crucial to exploring the map favorably. Whether it’s your first Direhowl or your 10th level 50 raid, you’ll want to use a mount to get back and forth effectively. So, here are our picks for the best five mounts in Palworld.

The top five mounts in Palworld

5) Grizzbolt

Big shocker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Grizzbolt is a bruiser Pal, useful to ride only to carve a path of destruction for your foes. That’s because, while riding, it pulls out a Minigun that it can use to deal a lot of damage right in front of it.

Grizzbolt is caught in Wildlife Preserve One, an island southwest of the Windswept Hills. Be ready to escape with your ill-gotten Pal quickly because catching a Grizzbolt is an easy way to get Wanted.

Riding Grizzbolt is an offensive choice, giving you the Grizzbolt’s massive durability and powerful Minigun during a fight. Mounting this thing changes it from a standard Electric-type Pal with decent bulk into a murder machine with surprising range. We highly recommend trying it once and always bring one to any endgame Water Pal fight. But its mounted movement speed leaves a lot to be desired.

4) Fenglope

Looks familiar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a lot to love about Fenglope. Despite not being an endgame Pal, Fenglope has absurd speed and the ability to double-jump. A guaranteed spawn at level 25, this deer is perfect for any Pal Trainer wanting to move across the country at a ridiculous pace.

Fenglope is a boss fight under the waterfalls to the left of the Ascetic Falls fast travel point. It also spawns as a normal enemy on the southern side of the Mount Obsidian island, though at a somewhat higher level. As a Normal type, Dark types can chew through its health for a quick and safe capture. Just watch out for its Acid Rain attack.

Fenglope’s early access is one of the top reasons to choose it as your dedicated mount. Sadly, the gigantic antelope can’t fly, limiting how easily it can traverse the map, and its active skills leave a lot to be desired. But these downsides are more than compensated by its break-neck move speed—far faster than almost any Pal at level 25—and its double jump is more than capable of traversing the steepest cliffs of Mount Obsidian.

Honorable mentions go to Rayhound, who has similar movement speed and the Fenglope’s Double Jump. But it’s held back by its late-game spawns. It’s only capturable at higher levels due to its spawn point in the Desiccated Desert. Swap to Rayhound once you get to that point, but until then, Fenglope’s the G.O.A.T.

3) Blazamut

Big dog. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like Grizzbolt, Blazamut is a rideable bruiser, more useful for battling than traversing the landscape. And boy, does it pack a punch. Using its enhanced Fire attacks, you will easily be able to clear endgame threats—as long as they’re not Water. Its big swings and health pool make it easy to tank hits well. Its mixture of Fire and Ground moves gives it decent coverage, though Fire moves are highly recommended.

Blazamut is a level 47 boss fight under Mount Obsidian (west of the Foot of the Volcano teleportation point). Bring some Water types and the biggest guns you can afford because this thing doesn’t mess around.

As a mount, Blazamut has passable movement traits but serves as a powerful Fire-type knockout punch. Kit it out with powerful Fire skills and mount up to dominate any fight you waddle into. That said, it doesn’t get higher on the list because it’s stuck moving relatively slowly, so you’ll likely need it and another mount in a standard party.

2) Frostallion

Graceful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to pure, unadulterated offense, Frostallion is the ultimate mount in Palworld. Its formidable defenses—mixed with break-neck damage potential thanks to its Ice Steed ability—make it the ultimate Dragon killer. It’s capable of tangoing with even Fire-types without issue.

Unfortunately, if you want to have one of your own, you need to buckle up. Frostallion spawns in the top right of the Tundra part of the map as a level 50 boss fight (west of the Land of Absolute Zero fast travel point). This thing is a fierce fighter, so bring Fire-type Pals—a few of them—to ensure you can weaken it for capture effectively. Your Legendary Sphere count better be on point, too.

Thankfully, your reward for enduring this is a Pal whose offense can’t be understated. Its fly speed isn’t anything incredible—though it is more than serviceable—but its high base attack and defense make it impossible to stop. Add on its great moves—a who’s who of Ice Attacks ranging from Cryst Breath to Blizzard—and you have your permanent Ice-type team member. And it can even fly, getting it out-of-range of many dangerous bosses in Palworld. It’s a perfect mount in theory. But one Pal does its job even better.

1) Jetragon

Supersonic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s no Pal greater to jump on than a Jetragon in Palworld. This endgame Pal dominated our flying mount list, too—and for good reason. It’s faster than any Pal on land or in the air and shoots barrages of missiles that decimate anything that looks at you funny. The sole issue with this Pal is its size since it can be tricky to use a Jetragon in dungeons without your camera taking offense.

Jetragon is one of the several level 50 bosses intended for endgame Palworld. Once you’re suited up with Rocket Launchers and powerful Pals, you can take it on at the top-left corner of Mount Obsidian. Get ready for a fight, and try to bring powerful Ice types to weaken it quickly.

Jetragon is, realistically, the only mount you truly need. Traversing the map is a breeze, it can fight with anything in the game quite well due to its large Dragon and Fire-type blasts, and it is far from weak in the health and defense department. It’s the highest number in the Paldeck for a reason.