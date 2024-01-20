How to find and catch Jetragon in Palworld

In Palworld, you encounter tons of legendary Pals while exploring the map but capturing them can be exceptionally tricky. Jetragon is a legendary dragon of the fiery lava and a challenging boss in its own right. Here’s how to catch this creature in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Where to find Jetragon in Palworld (Map Location)

Visit Mount Obsidian to find Jetragon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jetragon is a legendary celestial dragon located at Mount Obsidian in the southwestern lava region (check the yellow markers on the image above to see its precise location). Mount Obsidian has an extremely hot atmosphere, so you’ll need heat-resistant armor and clothing to survive in this area. The closest fast travel point near Jetragon’s spawn is the Beach of Everlasting Summer. Unlock the fast travel first to easily go to and fro from your base.

How to catch Jetragon in Palworld

Fight Jetragon with a powerful team. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jetragon is a Dragon-type Pal and is weak against Ice-type Pals. This is an exceptionally powerful creature, so you must be well-prepared before taking on this boss fight. I recommend using strong Ice-type Pals like Chillet, Vanwyrm Cryst, Ice Reptyro, Wumpo, and Frostallion. Using another dragon-type Pal is a brilliant strategy for this boss fight. Ideally, you want creatures like Orserk, Jormuntide, Quivern, and Azurobe to square up against Jetragon.

Level 50 boss fights include two bosses in Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to shoot the boss from a distance, use an Assault Rifle (unlocks at Technology Level 45). Craft a ton of Assault Rifle Ammo, as you’ll need plenty of it to take down powerful bosses. The Assault Rifle is the best weapon to use from a distance as long as you connect headshots. Get on top of a vantage point and fire a few shots at the boss to lure it away from the spawn area. Repeat this process a few times to weaken the boss before jumping into the fight with your Pal.

Additionally, to catch a powerful Pal like Jetragon, I recommend using a Legendary Sphere. This item unlocks once you reach Technology Level 44. After reaching level 50, the boss fights become tougher as you’ll encounter two bosses at spawn locations instead of one. My suggestion is to level up your strongest Pals and craft the best gear available before approaching boss fights at higher levels.

How to breed Jetragon in Palworld

Use the Breeding Farm to mate Pals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The breeding system in Palworld allows Pals to mate to get new eggs. I tried this with a couple of Jetragons, and it worked perfectly. To start the process, build a Breeding Pen at your base. Now, you only need to capture a couple of Jetragons (one male, one female) and assign them to the Breeding Pen.

Use the Egg Incubator to hatch an egg. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Prepare some Cake beforehand as it is a necessary ingredient for breeding. Add the Cake to the Breeding Pen box and assign your Pals manually to start the process. Keep in mind this can take a while, so I recommend focusing on other tasks while the Pals are hatching. Build an Egg Incubator if you don’t have one in your base, as it is necessary for the hatching process.

Hatch the Jetragon egg. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the breeding is complete, you’ll get a clutch of Huge Dragon Eggs in the Breeding Pen. Usually, when two Jetragons mate, they lay four Huge Dragon Eggs. Pick them up and interact with the Egg Incubator. You’ll be rewarded with a newborn level one Jetragon having Passive Skills similar to their parents.

Can you ride Jetragon in Palworld?

Unlock Jetragon’s saddle. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fly on Jetragon to cover the map quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can ride and fly on Jetragon in Palworld, and I’ve found this is the fastest mountable creature in the game. To do this, you must craft Jetragon’s Missile Launcher from the Pal Gear Workbench. The resources required for this recipe are Leather, Refined Ingot, Circuits, and Paldium Fragments.

This legendary saddle allows you to mount and fly around with Jetragon. Additionally, you can fire missiles while riding on Jetragon’s back. The crafting schematic for Jetragon’s Missile Launcher unlocks at Technology Level 50, so level up quickly if you want to ride this legendary creature.