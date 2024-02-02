Category:
Palworld

Best Jetragon breeding combinations in Palworld

The legend needs an heir.
Tyler Esguerra
Feb 2, 2024
Jetragon is one of the strongest creatures that flies over the lands of Palworld. From incredible speeds to powerful attacks and destructive capabilities alongside the player, you’re bound to create some strong offspring when you breed this Pal with another.

Should you get tired of hunting around for specific Pals, breeding is the next best way to acquire new Pals for your Palworld collection. It might require a set of specific buildings and a good amount of resources, but it’ll be worth it once you’ve gathered everything together for the occasion.

Jetragon is a legendary Pal that also requires a ton of preparation since it puts up a devastating fight when you first try to capture it at its boss location at Mount Obsidian. But once you have added it to your collection, you can start creating your own line of legendary Pals at home.

Jetragon’s best breeding combos in Palworld

As the undisputed best flying mount in Palworld, Jetragon is bound to create some powerful children at your Breeding Pen. But you will need to discover which Pals are best paired with the legendary celestial dragon. Here are some of the best Pals you can match up with your Jetragon:

Jetragon combinationResulting Pal
Jetragon + GoriratAnubis
Jetragon + BeegardeAnubis
Jetragon + Grintale Mammorest
Jetragon + FrostallionCryolinx
Jetragon + JormuntideHelzephyr
Jetragon + BroncherryWumbo Botan
Jetragon + GrizzboltAstegon
As a top-tier Pal, there are many different combinations you can try out and you’ll end up with a top-tier Pal in return. For example, there are multiple different Pals that you can pair with Jetragon that will net you an Anubis, which is one of the best Ground Pals to acquire for your squad, whether you’re keeping it in your exploration team or at your base.

You can also create an Astegon, which is one of the strongest Pals for combat due to how much damage it can deal to almost any foe you come across. Additionally, Astegon’s boss fight is one hell of a battle to deal with, and being able to skip this fight by simply breeding one at your base is a luxury many players won’t want to pass up on.

