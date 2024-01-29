Jetragon was one of the first Pals shown for Palworld and it is by far the coolest. This Dragon isn’t just an incredible way to get around, but also a goliath in combat, if you can get your hands on one.

This Pal will likely be one of the last creatures you catch during your adventures, so finding easier methods of acquiring one is something players will probably want to do. Your first thought may be breeding, but sadly, it’s not so simple.

How to breed Jetragon in Palworld

There’s no better flying mount. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocktepair YouTube

Unfortunately, there is only one way to breed Jetragon in Palworld and it involves already having the powerful Dragon-type Pal. In all of our testing, the single combination that will result in Jetragon being birthed is Jetragon and Jetragon, so it’s not really worth breeding as a means to collect this creature. You’re better off just heading out into the wild and catching one at a higher level.

If you do already have two of these winged beasts, then you can breed a pair of Jetragon by first building a breeding pen. After add Cake to the Breeding Pen and select the two Jetragons. After a time you will be given an egg, place it in the incubator, and after some time that’s it! You’ve got another Jetragon.

It shouldn’t be surprising that Jetragon can only be bred in this fashion given it is one of the strongest Pals in the entire collection and is only seen in one spot. That spot is the Volcano island, so if you want to get your hands on one then that’s the place to go. If you are heading to catch Jetragon then make sure you bring powerful Ice-type Pals as it is important to have powerful counterpicks to beat this mighty dragon.

Perhaps in the future, there will be new breeding methods added to Palworld that make it a little easier to get Jetragon, but for now, sadly you’re out of luck.