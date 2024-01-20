How to find and catch Anubis in Palworld

Few Pals in Palworld are as difficult to obtain as Anubis, which is one of the rarest and toughest Pals you can encounter.

Anubis is a standout Pal in Palworld thanks to its excellent design, which is very reminiscent of Lucario in Pokémon. But this awesome creature won’t be an easy addition to your collection, as it requires plenty of preparation for you to even have a chance of catching it.

We’ve assembled this guide to help you get ready for the fight of your life. I strongly suggest you don’t skip any steps, as your task will be a lot harder.

Where to find Anubis in Palworld

Head to the sands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only find Anubis in one location in Palworld, as it’s confined to the Twilight Dunes. While exploring the sands, you’ll come across a towering statue of this particular Pal with a high-level Alpha Anubis lurking below.

There are no Fast Travel points inside the Twilight Dunes, with your nearest points of access being the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant and Investigator’s Fork. From either of these locations, you need to travel northeast and head deep into the desert.

Before you venture into the Twilight Dunes, make sure you have suitable clothing in your inventory for both Hot and Cold climates. During the day, you’ll need to wear Heat Resistant clothing to protect yourself from the scorching temperatures, while at night you’ll need Cold Resistant clothing. If you don’t have the right clothing equipped, your health will rapidly dwindle before you even face Anubis.

How to catch Anubis in Palworld

Bring lots of ammo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Anubis is one of the toughest Alpha Pals you can face in Palworld, at Level 47, so you need to ensure you bring a party full of strong Pals, decent weapons, high quality Pal Spheres, and plenty of ammo. While you can fight Anubis with a Three-Shot Bow like I did, I’d advise against it, as you’re much better off crafting guns.

Focus your attention on avoiding Anubis’ devastatingly strong attacks and fight from a distance. You should rely on your Pals to do the majority of the damage, and as Anubis is a Ground-Element Pal, bring a party full of Grass-Element Pals like Mossanda, Robinquill, Elizabee, Dinossom, and Broncherry.

Attacks from Pals with the Grass Element are highly effective against Anubis, and the Anubis will also occasionally become trapped in vines, which is a great time to throw a Pal Sphere—but you need to ensure you have depleted enough of its health.

Ideally, only throw Pal Spheres when Anubis has under 100 health to maximize your chances of capturing it. When Anubis starts to get low on health, pull any Pals in your party out of the fight and do the final bits of damage yourself. Make sure to keep a close eye on the damage you are doing, otherwise you may accidentally defeat it.

The best Pal Sphere to use against Anubis is a Legendary Sphere, though they’re very expensive to craft, or an Ultra Sphere. Lower-quality Pal Spheres only have a minimal chance of catching Anubis, even if it’s low on health.