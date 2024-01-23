How to find and catch Kitsun in Palworld

Completing your Paldeck is one of Palworld’s main objectives, and you have quite a long list to collect. Kitsun is one of the Pals on the list. The firey fox can Kindle fires and is bright blue color.

Kitsun is among the many fox-type Pals you can find, along with Foxparks and Foxcicle. But when encountering one, you can’t miss it. With its white and blue colors, it stands out from the crowd. Here’s where to find and catch Kitsun in Palworld.

How to get Kitsun in Palworld

Head there at night. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s not only found in cold areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a few places you can find Kitsun, but it will only appear at night. You can spot it from afar, and you’ll make quick work of it if you bring Water-type Pals to fight it. That’s its biggest weakest and one worth remembering.

You can encounter many Kitsun in the tundra in the northwest corner of Palworld’s map. You’ll also find some on the opposite side of the map, down to the south. The image above indicates the places places to find it.

Kitsun is a useful addition to your roster of Pals. Its Kindling ability is Level Two, and its Partner Skill, Clear Mind, prevents cold or heat when riding, making it a must-have when exploring hostile environments.