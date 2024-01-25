How to find and catch Lifmunk in Palworld

Lifmunk was one of the first Pals shown off for Palworld, complete with the baffling sight of it wielding a machine gun. So, new players are likely keen to add at least one to their own Pal collection.

Below, we’ve put together a guide on Lifmunk’s usability and where you can find one, along with advice and tips on how to capture it.

Lifmunk type, work suitability, and more

A contender for one of Palworld‘s mascots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Lifmunk can make for a decent battler (so long as you keep it away from fire) and can be equipped with a machine gun, it’s probably best for putting to work at your base. Its Handiwork Suitability makes it a great first choice for helping you craft items during your first hours in Palworld. It can also help with several other jobs around the base since it boasts five Work Suitabilities.

Element: Grass

Grass Partner Skill: Lifmunk Recoil—When activated, leaps onto the player’s head and uses a submachine gun to follow up player attacks (requires you to have unlocked and crafted Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun).

Planting Level One, Handiwork Level One, Lumbering Level One, Medicine Production Level One, Gathering Level One Possible Drops: Berry Seeds, Low Grade Medical Supplies

Berry Seeds, Low Grade Medical Supplies Paldeck Bio: “Intelligent as a five to seven-year-old human child. It makes a wonderful partner, but there have been more than a few cases where they’ve killed their master after learning to use weapons.”

Where to find Lifmunk in Palworld

You won’t have to venture far for it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it’s not quite as commonly found as something like Lamball or Chikipi, Lifmunk shouldn’t be too hard to spot, so long as you stick to areas where it roams. Said areas are also quite near where you first start Palworld, so you don’t even need to travel too far. The orange areas on the map above are where it spawns, though I’d recommend sticking to the area leading up to the Rayne Syndicate Tower since it’s not too far out of the way and can be safely broached even at low levels.

How to catch Lifmunk in Palworld

Lifmunk itself isn’t especially dangerous, but it is incredibly skittish. The moment it sees you coming, it’ll run off—and it’s a zippy little Pal. Catching up to it isn’t impossible, but you’ll still need a decent amount of stamina. If you’re at least level three, it’s worth crafting the bow and some arrows so you can use ranged attacks to lower its health. Sending a Pal out to attack can help, though it’ll probably struggle to keep up with a fleeing Lifmunk.

The one upside to its constant fleeing is the Capture Power of Pal Spheres is improved if you hit Pals from behind. You also should do fine with the most basic of Pal Spheres, but be sure to lower Lifmunk’s health first to better your chances. The alternative is to wait until nighttime and hope you come across it sleeping, but that’s hardly ideal since it’s too dark to see anything unless you have a hand-held torch. It’s super easy to make one, but you have to put it away when readying a Pal Sphere, leaving you fumbling in the dark. There is a Hip Lantern you can craft and equip to bypass this, but it’s not available until level 22.

If capturing Lifmunk still proves too difficult, don’t be afraid to change Palworld’s world settings. There are aspects you can modify to make things a tad easier, such as decreasing the rate your stamina drops and increasing the Pal Capture Rate.