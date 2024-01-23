Exploring in the dark can be very annoying in Palworld, and while having a Fire-type Pal to light the way is one solution, it can be easier to travel around with a Hip Lantern.

This device will automatically activate when night begins and can be left equipped on your body. It is a must-have for players in the later game as they continue to explore through the night and around dark areas. You won’t find a Hip Lantern lying around though. Instead, you’ll need to craft one, and to do that there are a few things you need to complete.

How to get and use a Hip Lantern in Palworld

You’ll need upgrade points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Hip Lantern you will need to unlock its level 22 crafting pattern, which is part of the Ancient Technology line. It isn’t as simple as just spending your Ancient Technology Points to unlock this craftable Palworld item though. First, you need to defeat a specific dungeon that will unlock the pattern. Fortunately, this dungeon can be found quite near to the starting zone and its exact location can be seen in the map below.

Here’s where you can find the dungeon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once at this location, enter the dungeon and work through until you defeat the boss. Now, exit the dungeon and check your Technology menu. If you’ve done everything correctly, you should see the Hip Lantern unlockable on tier 22.

To craft the Hip Lantern you will need 20 Ingots, 10 Wood, and 10 Flame Organs. Once you have these, head to your crafting bench and assemble your new Hip Lantern.