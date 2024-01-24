If you managed to beat Victor and Shadowbeak, the final boss fight in Palworld, you may want a Shadowbeak of your own. Fortunately, they aren’t too difficult to get—you just need to know where to look. Here’s where you can find and catch Shadowbeak in Palworld.

Before you find and catch Shadowbeak in Palworld

Fly on high. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, some quick preparation. I recommend you level up your Palworld character to at least level 45 before you attempt to catch Shadowbeak. The Pal isn’t too difficult to capture, but you should still be a few levels higher than it to make the process easier.

You can bring a strong Pal along, but I was able to capture one with just my weapons. Speaking of which, make sure to bring a strong gun. Despite being a flying Pal, Shadowbeak doesn’t actually fly very high. That said, it can zip around the field fast, so a ranged weapon will definitely help you out.

To capture the Pal, I recommend using Ultra Spheres or Legendary Spheres if you have them. I used a Legendary Sphere, but an Ultra one should do just fine if you boosted your Capture Power enough.

Finally, you need a flying Pal or swimming Pal you can mount, because you’ll need to get to a small island that’s too far to reach by swimming unassisted. If you have all of the above, you’re good to go.

How to find and catch Shadowbeak in Palworld

Shadowbeaks are on this small island. Image by mapgenie.io/Remix by Aleksandar Perisic

You can find Shadowbeak on a small island northeast of the Deep Sand Dunes fast-travel location, at the furthest northeastern point of the Palworld map. This area is the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary. I used a flying Pal to get there, but you can also mount a swimming Pal like a Surfent and sail to the island. Once you land, you should spot a couple of Shadowbeaks right away. They were level 43 when I encountered them.

If you have strong weapons, simply attack Shadowbeak to lower its health and throw your best Sphere when its health gets low. If your weapons aren’t that strong, don’t sweat it, because Shadowbeak isn’t that difficult to fight. Just dodge its orb attacks and hit it whenever you get the chance. When it charges at you, Shadowbeak leaves behind a trail of yellow orbs. After a second, these orbs fire projectiles at you and disappear soon after. You can easily dodge them by simply rolling around.

As threatening as it might look, Shadowbeak isn’t a challenging Pal to capture, especially if you come well-equipped. That’s about it—enjoy your new Shadowbeak. Good luck, have fun, and try to be kind to your Pals.