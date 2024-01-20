Palworld has caught the internet on fire ever since its release, and it’s for a good reason: it’s essentially Pokémon in an open world with guns.

To get to the guns, you’ll need lots of Technology points and leveling up to get the best ones. You’ll start with some of them, but they won’t be too powerful until you upgrade. However, some of them are still extremely valuable, and they work in a pinch. You’ll need carbon Fiber, Gunpowder, and scopes to get the best.

Here are the best guns in Palworld, ranked.

Musket

This early-game weapon is dependable at all ranges and is relatively easy to obtain. Your bow is probably the best option at this point, though, as the musket can be unpredictable.

Single-shot rifle

The Single-Shot Rifle is for precision weapon enthusiasts. Rocket Launcher is the most powerful weapon in Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite being a more advanced weapon than the handgun, the single-shot rifle’s smaller magazine size puts it below the lower-tech weapons.

Makeshift handgun

Basic starter weapon with low durability. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s not as strong as the handgun, but this weapon can still pack a solid punch early.

Pump-action shotgun

A powerful shotgun that packs a punch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s expensive, it’s a late-game gun with low range, and it’s somewhat outclassed by the double barrel. It’s still a very solid weapon, just not the best.

Handgun

Good starter weapon for close-range action. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This dependable sidearm is great at just about every level, provided you keep up with upgrades to the weapon itself. It’s easy to make and will provide range stability, a key point of fights in Palworld.

Double-barrel shotgun

A weapon for close-range experts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There just isn’t anything like the double barrel for close-quarters combat. The reload is relatively fast to make up for the lack of shells and range. It’s your street sweeper should anything get too close.

Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle is the best long-range gun in Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s not even close: this is the best thing that shoots bullets in Palworld. The magazine size is great, it can work at all ranges, and it’s strong as all hell.

Rocket Launcher

Rocket Launcher is the most powerful weapon in Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Technically, it counts, even though a rocket launcher doesn’t shoot bullets. With its AOE splash and high overall damage, it’s by far and away the best gun in the game.