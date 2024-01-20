Palworld has caught the internet on fire ever since its release, and it’s for a good reason: it’s essentially Pokémon in an open world with guns.
To get to the guns, you’ll need lots of Technology points and leveling up to get the best ones. You’ll start with some of them, but they won’t be too powerful until you upgrade. However, some of them are still extremely valuable, and they work in a pinch. You’ll need carbon Fiber, Gunpowder, and scopes to get the best.
Here are the best guns in Palworld, ranked.
Musket
This early-game weapon is dependable at all ranges and is relatively easy to obtain. Your bow is probably the best option at this point, though, as the musket can be unpredictable.
Single-shot rifle
Despite being a more advanced weapon than the handgun, the single-shot rifle’s smaller magazine size puts it below the lower-tech weapons.
Makeshift handgun
It’s not as strong as the handgun, but this weapon can still pack a solid punch early.
Pump-action shotgun
It’s expensive, it’s a late-game gun with low range, and it’s somewhat outclassed by the double barrel. It’s still a very solid weapon, just not the best.
Handgun
This dependable sidearm is great at just about every level, provided you keep up with upgrades to the weapon itself. It’s easy to make and will provide range stability, a key point of fights in Palworld.
Double-barrel shotgun
There just isn’t anything like the double barrel for close-quarters combat. The reload is relatively fast to make up for the lack of shells and range. It’s your street sweeper should anything get too close.
Assault Rifle
It’s not even close: this is the best thing that shoots bullets in Palworld. The magazine size is great, it can work at all ranges, and it’s strong as all hell.
Rocket Launcher
Technically, it counts, even though a rocket launcher doesn’t shoot bullets. With its AOE splash and high overall damage, it’s by far and away the best gun in the game.