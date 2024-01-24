Category:
Palworld

How to get Ultra Spheres in Palworld

You'll catch Pals so much easier.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jan 24, 2024 06:07 am
palworld character holding pal sphere in palworld
Image via Pocket Pair

With well over 100 Pals to catch in Palworld, Ultra Spheres make the task much easier, allowing you to grow your collection and expand your workforce faster and more reliably.

Recommended Videos

Like Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls, Palworld also has similar catching devices. Basic Pal Spheres acclimatize you to the concept of catching Pals, whereas Legendary Spheres are at the top of the food chain. If you aren’t yet able to get Palworld’s best Sphere, consider stocking up on Ultra Spheres. They’re highly efficient and still do an amazing job of cramming giant creatures into tiny balls.

How to craft Ultra Spheres in Palworld

You can craft Ultra Spheres in Palworld once you gain the Sphere Assembly Line II ability. Not only that, but you’ll also need five Paldium Fragments, five Refined Ingots, two Carbon Fiber, and three Cement.

Remember, Ultra Spheres are late-game items that aren’t immediately accessible. So, it’s not surprising they require a few harder-to-find resources and more time to meet the unlock parameters.

An important thing to note is, in our experience, you can’t find Ultra Spheres out in the open. You won’t be walking along peacefully next to your Digtoise and spot an Ultra Sphere waiting to be picked up past yonder hill. This isn’t to say it’s totally impossible, but we haven’t found one in the wild yet. It also doesn’t mean developer Pocketpair won’t add them to the world in future patches of Palworld.

What level do you unlock Ultra Spheres in Palworld?

You can unlock Ultra Spheres in Palworld once you reach level 35. There are six types of Sphere in Palworld, and there are a few others to unlock first, like Mega Spheres and Giga Spheres, before you start making Ultra Spheres. But if you follow our best tips on how to level up fast in Palworld, you’ll hit level 35 in no time at all.

related content
Read Article Palworld roadmap: All upcoming Pals, locations and updates
Two groups of Pals facing each other.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld roadmap: All upcoming Pals, locations and updates
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Palworld devs share roadmap but focusing on ‘critical issues’ first
Player with their tame Nox in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld devs share roadmap but focusing on ‘critical issues’ first
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Best Water Pals in Palworld
A player in Palworld petting an Alpha Azurobe.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Water Pals in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Cooling in Palworld
A Penking in Palworld sliding on its belly alongside a group of Pengullet.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Cooling in Palworld
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 24, 2024
Read Article How to get Hyper Spheres in Palworld
Hedgehog-like pals with electricity coming out of them
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Hyper Spheres in Palworld
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Palworld roadmap: All upcoming Pals, locations and updates
Two groups of Pals facing each other.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld roadmap: All upcoming Pals, locations and updates
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Palworld devs share roadmap but focusing on ‘critical issues’ first
Player with their tame Nox in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld devs share roadmap but focusing on ‘critical issues’ first
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Best Water Pals in Palworld
A player in Palworld petting an Alpha Azurobe.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Water Pals in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Cooling in Palworld
A Penking in Palworld sliding on its belly alongside a group of Pengullet.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Cooling in Palworld
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 24, 2024
Read Article How to get Hyper Spheres in Palworld
Hedgehog-like pals with electricity coming out of them
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Hyper Spheres in Palworld
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 24, 2024

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.