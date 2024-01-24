Not only is it cute, Foxparks is a great Pal for kindling fires and smelting ore in Palworld. But that’s not all this Pal can do. Foxparks also has a powerful ability that lets you use it as a Flamethrower, and I’ll explain how.

Before you use Foxparks’ Flamethrower in Palworld

Pal Gear Workbench. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Foxparks Flamethrower fairly early in Palworld. First, you obviously need a Foxparks. Make sure to capture a couple of them, because you’re going to need their Flame Organs to craft the item for the Flamethrower.

Foxparks was the fourth Pal I ever caught in Palworld. You should be able to catch it shortly after making your very first base and venturing a bit further out around the Grassy Behemoth Hills fast-travel statue. I was able to catch a Foxparks around the area shown in the image below. Foxparks aren’t really rare, so you can still find them in plenty of other locations.

You can get Foxparks pretty early in the game. Image via mapgenie.io/Remix by Aleksandar Perisic

Next, you’ll need to research the following recipes: Pal Gear Workbench, Foxparks’ Harness, and Cloth. Once you have all of them, you are ready to make your Foxparks Flamethrower.

How to get and use Foxparks’ Flamethrower in Palworld

Make sure you have enough flame organs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft all the items, you need to be level six. The materials are easy to get. You need:

15 Paldium Fragments

Four Wool to craft the Cloth

30 Wood

Three Leather (which drops from furry Pals)

Five Flame Organs (which drops from Foxparks)

First, make sure you have researched both the Pal Gear Workbench and the Foxpark’s Harness from your Technology Section. After that, make a Pal Gear Workbench. Interact with the workbench and craft the Foxpark’s Harness.

Once you craft the Harness, it will appear in the Key Items section of your inventory. Now, set Foxparks as one of your five active Pals.

Burn, baby, burn! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go outside of your base and find an unlucky Pal, or even better, some Syndicate members. Summon Foxparks, and you will see an Icon in the middle-bottom of the screen that says “Huggy Fire” (how cute). Hold F on your keyboard (or X on your controller), and your summoned Foxparks will come running toward you. You will equip it like a flamethrower and start burning things.

That’s it! Just bear in mind that the ability doesn’t last too long, so make sure you use it wisely. Good luck, have fun, and try to be kind to your Pals.