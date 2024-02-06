Category:
Palworld

How to find and catch Wumpo in Palworld

Just adorable!
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 10:32 am
Wumpo at the center of an image with a blurry background.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t immediately fall in love with Wumpo when you see it because it looks like it needs a snuggle, you’ll want it once you learn that you can ride it as a mount.

Recommended Videos

You can also use Wumpo to carry supplies, and when you use it, your carrying capacity increases. If you don’t want Wumpo on the road, you can leave it in your base while it works on jobs using Handiwork, Lumbering, Cooling, or Transporting. This Pal has a wide variety of uses, and having it means a ton of quality-of-life upgrades. Here’s how to get Wumpo in Palworld

All Wumpo stats in Palworld

Wumpo's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Wump wump. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Element TypeIce
Potential DropsIce Organ, Beautiful Flower
Work SuitabilityHandiwork (level two), Lumberwork (level three), Cooling (level two), Transporting (level four)
Partner SkillGuardian of the Snowy Mountain: Can be ridden. While in team, Wumpo helps carry supplies, increasing the player’s max carrying capacity.
Food LevelEight out of 10
DescriptionResearchers once tried to shave off its hair to reveal its true form. In the end, only hair was left, as if that was all there was to begin with.

How to find Wumpo in Palworld

Map of Palworld, showing the exact location of Wumpo
Wumpo location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wumpo is an Ice-type Pal found in the snow region in the north of the map, as shown on the map above. It’s wandering the area, and you can find them with one or two pals. They are quite slow, and you can easily catch up with them, even without a mount. 

Remember, this is a cold area, and bringing along cold-resistant clothes is a must. Wumpo Botan, a variant of Wumpo, is found in a different location.

How to catch Wumpo in Palworld

The easiest way to counter is to bring along a Fire-type Pal and stay at range. Wumpo lets out a freezing breath in a cone in front of it, and this will freeze you unless you move out of the way. You should ideally stay at a safe range, and let your fiery Pal do the work for you. Also, make sure to have a couple Pal Spheres at hand.

related content
Read Article Here are the Palworld Feb. 6 patch notes
Player and Nox looking at a Lifmunk Effigy in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Here are the Palworld Feb. 6 patch notes
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Palworld’s Feb. 6 patch finally fixes huge Lifmunk Effigy bug, returns saves after crash glitch
Player and their Foxparks viewing a Lifmunk Effigy in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld’s Feb. 6 patch finally fixes huge Lifmunk Effigy bug, returns saves after crash glitch
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to breed Wumpo in Palworld
Wumpo at the center of an image with a blurry background.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Wumpo in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to breed Azurobe in Palworld
A screenshot of a player petting Azurobe in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Azurobe in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to breed Sibelyx in Palworld
Sybelyx surroended by several Pals working and sleeping.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Sibelyx in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Here are the Palworld Feb. 6 patch notes
Player and Nox looking at a Lifmunk Effigy in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Here are the Palworld Feb. 6 patch notes
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Palworld’s Feb. 6 patch finally fixes huge Lifmunk Effigy bug, returns saves after crash glitch
Player and their Foxparks viewing a Lifmunk Effigy in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld’s Feb. 6 patch finally fixes huge Lifmunk Effigy bug, returns saves after crash glitch
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to breed Wumpo in Palworld
Wumpo at the center of an image with a blurry background.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Wumpo in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to breed Azurobe in Palworld
A screenshot of a player petting Azurobe in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Azurobe in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to breed Sibelyx in Palworld
Sybelyx surroended by several Pals working and sleeping.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Sibelyx in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 6, 2024

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.