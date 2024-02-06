How to find and catch Wumpo in Palworld

If you don’t immediately fall in love with Wumpo when you see it because it looks like it needs a snuggle, you’ll want it once you learn that you can ride it as a mount.

You can also use Wumpo to carry supplies, and when you use it, your carrying capacity increases. If you don’t want Wumpo on the road, you can leave it in your base while it works on jobs using Handiwork, Lumbering, Cooling, or Transporting. This Pal has a wide variety of uses, and having it means a ton of quality-of-life upgrades. Here’s how to get Wumpo in Palworld.

All Wumpo stats in Palworld

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Element Type Ice Potential Drops Ice Organ, Beautiful Flower Work Suitability Handiwork (level two), Lumberwork (level three), Cooling (level two), Transporting (level four) Partner Skill Guardian of the Snowy Mountain: Can be ridden. While in team, Wumpo helps carry supplies, increasing the player’s max carrying capacity. Food Level Eight out of 10 Description Researchers once tried to shave off its hair to reveal its true form. In the end, only hair was left, as if that was all there was to begin with.

How to find Wumpo in Palworld

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wumpo is an Ice-type Pal found in the snow region in the north of the map, as shown on the map above. It’s wandering the area, and you can find them with one or two pals. They are quite slow, and you can easily catch up with them, even without a mount.

Remember, this is a cold area, and bringing along cold-resistant clothes is a must. Wumpo Botan, a variant of Wumpo, is found in a different location.

How to catch Wumpo in Palworld

The easiest way to counter is to bring along a Fire-type Pal and stay at range. Wumpo lets out a freezing breath in a cone in front of it, and this will freeze you unless you move out of the way. You should ideally stay at a safe range, and let your fiery Pal do the work for you. Also, make sure to have a couple Pal Spheres at hand.