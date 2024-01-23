How to find and catch Wumpo Botan in Palworld

Pals boast skills that can help players with all sorts of activities in Palworld. Wumpo Botan is incredibly useful for expeditions and combat. It’s versatile and quite strong.

Wumpo Botan has a lot of skills to help you improve your base, and he also can learn attacks that are both Grass and Water type, which makes it one of the best Pals you can add to your roster. It’s also not too challenging to capture.

Wumpo Botan type, work suitability, and more

Wumpo Botan is a strong addition for any Palworld player and a good Pal to add to your Paldeck collection. Here are its characteristics:

Element : Grass

: Grass Partner Skill : Guardian of the Grassy Fields (allows players to carry more supplies when mounted.)

: Guardian of the Grassy Fields (allows players to carry more supplies when mounted.) Work Suitability : Transporting (Level Four), Lumbering (Level Three), Handiwork (Level Two), Planting (Level One)

: Transporting (Level Four), Lumbering (Level Three), Handiwork (Level Two), Planting (Level One) Can drop Lettuce Seeds, Tomato Seeds, and Beautiful Flower.

Best Wumpo Botan locations and how to catch them in Palworld

It’s not hard to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is one location in Palworld where you can find Wumpo Botan. It’s quite remote and you’ll need to fly there, but once you’re on the island, you’ll find it pretty easily.

Wumpo Botan is bigger than most other Pals, and it shouldn’t cause you too much trouble. The Wumpo variant is a Grass-type Pal, so you should take Fire-type Pals to defeat and capture it easily with Spheres.