Category:
Palworld

How to find and catch Wumpo Botan in Palworld

The Grass-type Pal is very strong.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Jan 23, 2024 12:47 pm
Two groups of Pals facing each other.
Image via Pocket Pair

Pals boast skills that can help players with all sorts of activities in Palworld. Wumpo Botan is incredibly useful for expeditions and combat. It’s versatile and quite strong.

Recommended Videos

Wumpo Botan has a lot of skills to help you improve your base, and he also can learn attacks that are both Grass and Water type, which makes it one of the best Pals you can add to your roster. It’s also not too challenging to capture.

Wumpo Botan type, work suitability, and more

Wumpo Botan is a strong addition for any Palworld player and a good Pal to add to your Paldeck collection. Here are its characteristics:

  • Element: Grass
  • Partner Skill: Guardian of the Grassy Fields (allows players to carry more supplies when mounted.)
  • Work Suitability: Transporting (Level Four), Lumbering (Level Three), Handiwork (Level Two), Planting (Level One)
  • Can drop Lettuce Seeds, Tomato Seeds, and Beautiful Flower.

Best Wumpo Botan locations and how to catch them in Palworld

There is one location in Palworld where you can find Wumpo Botan. It’s quite remote and you’ll need to fly there, but once you’re on the island, you’ll find it pretty easily.

Wumpo Botan is bigger than most other Pals, and it shouldn’t cause you too much trouble. The Wumpo variant is a Grass-type Pal, so you should take Fire-type Pals to defeat and capture it easily with Spheres.

related content
Read Article How to get Mega Spheres in Palworld
The Palworld Sphere Workbench
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Mega Spheres in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Where is the Fisherman Village in Palworld?
Players flying around on their Pals
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Where is the Fisherman Village in Palworld?
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld
A Palworld character stares out at the wilderness.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Palworld Anubis location, skills, and how to catch
A player in the desert in Palworld looking at an Anubis statue.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld Anubis location, skills, and how to catch
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Fastest ground mounts in Palworld and how to get them
A montage showing Pyrin Noct, Rayhound, and Direhowl side by side.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Fastest ground mounts in Palworld and how to get them
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Mega Spheres in Palworld
The Palworld Sphere Workbench
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Mega Spheres in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Where is the Fisherman Village in Palworld?
Players flying around on their Pals
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Where is the Fisherman Village in Palworld?
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 23, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld
A Palworld character stares out at the wilderness.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Palworld Anubis location, skills, and how to catch
A player in the desert in Palworld looking at an Anubis statue.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld Anubis location, skills, and how to catch
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Fastest ground mounts in Palworld and how to get them
A montage showing Pyrin Noct, Rayhound, and Direhowl side by side.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Fastest ground mounts in Palworld and how to get them
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 23, 2024

Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.