Best Fire Pals in Palworld

Fire Pals are essential to your survival in Palworld in multiple ways, though some are much more desirable than others.

In Palworld, Fire Pals are superb partners in battle and are crucial for smelting Ingots and cooking food at your base, as well as providing heat in cold environments, and they have tremendous designs to cap it all off.

If you want to add some heat to your party in Palworld, these Fire Element Pals should be top of your agenda.

Best Fire Element Palworld Pals

Foxparks

What does the fox say? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Foxparks is one of the earliest Pals you will encounter in Palworld but has the potential to be a core part of your squad for the long term due to its tremendous Partner Skill, which can issue a huge amount of damage at high levels.

Once you have Foxparks’ Harness, you can wield the cute fox as a flamethrower and set your enemies alight—issuing damage over time and making Pals easier to catch. Though not the strongest in direct combat later in the game, it’s still handy to switch to Foxparks to use the Huggy Fire Partner Skill before returning it to its Pal Sphere to recharge the ability.

Arsox

Hugs and kisses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arsox is another Fire Element Pal available relatively early in the game at around Level 20 and is a great addition to your team. Boasting Lv2 Kindling Work Suitability, this Fire Pal can smelt Ingots and cook food faster than the likes of Foxparks.

You shouldn’t overlook Arsox as a mount, however. It remains my go-to option when traveling long distances over the ground. Its Partner Skill means you don’t need to worry about cold temperatures while riding it, making it perfect for trips across the desert during the night, and it can issue damage to enemies simply by running into them.

Kitsun

Fire dog. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kitsun is one of the best-designed Pals in all of Palworld and, though hard to catch, is well worth the effort for several reasons—the first of which is that you don’t need to worry about hot or cold temperatures while riding it because you’ll be protected from both.

The Foxlike creature is great to have in your party for combat, with the Fire Element effective against both Grass and Ice Element Pals. Add the potential to inflict a Burn status on enemies when attacking and Kitsun’s desirability increases significantly.

Ragnahawk

Hawkeye. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though Nitewing may be the first flying mount you get access to in Palworld and may be hard to turn away from, switching to a Ragnahawk provides a huge upgrade that will leave your Nitewing gathering dust in the Palbox until the end of time.

Ragnahawk can be found in abundance around Mount Obsidian, the large volcano on the west side of the map, but breeding provides easier access to Ragnahawk. You’ll immediately notice the increased speed of Ragnahawk compared to Nitewing, though you need to wait until Level 37 to unlock the ability to fly on its back.

Blazamut

Big dog. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blazamut’s aggressive design makes this fiery Pal stand out and surge to the top of the wishlist for many players, though you’ll have your work cut out to catch one. Once you get your hands on it, you’ll likely never need another Fire Pal again.

No Pal in Palworld has a better Mining Work Suitability than Blazamut, which boasts Lv4 and also has Lv3 Kindling that allows it to smelt Ingots and cook food quicker than most. But having Blazamut in your base is a waste because he’s the perfect partner in almost any battle you encounter.