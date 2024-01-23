All Pal Partner abilities in Palworld and how to get them

Every Pal you tame in Palworld comes with a Pal Partner skill, benefitting players in their fights and exploration. Knowing the significance of these skills will help you win more fights, so here’s a list of every Pal Partner skill in the game.
All Pal Partner Skills in Palworld
There are over 120 Pal Partner Skills in Palworld, offering advantages ranging from healing to combat boots. While many of these skills unlock immediately after you capture the Pal associated with it, others have requirements before you can start using them.
|Partner Skill
|Pal name
|Description
|Aerial Marauder
|Vanwyrm
|Flying mount. While mounted, it increases damage player deals to the enemy’s weak points.
|Aerial Missile
|Jetragon
|Flying mount. It can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.
|Amicable Holy Dragon
|Elphidran
|Flying mount. When fighting together, defeating Dark Pals drops more items.
|Angry Shark
|Gobfin
|When activated, Gobfin attacks the targeted enemy with a powerful attack. While in a team, it increases the player’s attack power.
|Antigravity
|Lunaris
|While in the party, Lunaris manipulates gravity, increasing the player’s maximum carrying capacity.
|Aqua Spout
|Kelpsea
|While in the party, Aqua Spout increases the attack power of Water Pals.
|Aurora Guide
|Foxcicle
|While in the party, Foxicicle increases the attack power of Ice Pals.
|Berry Picker
|Caprity
|Craprity drops Red Berries from its back when assigned to Ranch.
|Black Ankylosaur
|Astegon
|Flying mount. When mounted, Astegond deals increased damage to ore.
|Black Hare
|Pyrin Noct
|Mount. While mounted, Pyrin Noct applies Dark damage to the player’s attacks.
|Blessing of the Flower Spirit
|Petallia
|When activated, Petallia uses medicinal flowers to restore the player’s HP.
|Brandish Blade
|Bushi
|When activated, Bushi attacks the enemy with a powerful laigiri.
|Brave Sailor
|Penking
|While fighting together, defeating Fire Pals drops more items.
|Caffeine Inoculation
|Depresso
|When activated, Depresso consumes a massive amount of energy drinks, causing its movement speed to increase.
|Candy Pop
|Woolipop
|Assigning Woolipop to Ranch might cause it to drop Cotton Candy.
|Cat Helper
|Cattiva
|While in the team, Cattiva helps carry supplies increasing the player’s max carrying capacity.
|Cheery Rifle
|Tanzee
|When activated, Tanzee mercilessly fires an assault rifle at nearby enemies.
|Claws Glistening in the Dark
|Loupmoon
|When activated, Loupmoon attacks a targeted enemy with a powerful Jumping Claw.
|Clear Mind
|Kitsun
|Mount. Player is unaffected by cold or heat effects while riding this Pal.
|Cold Bomb
|Jolthog Cryst
|When activated, Jolthog Cryst is equipped to the player’s hand. When thrown at an enemy, Jolthog Cryst causes an icy explosion upon impact.
|Cool Body
|Reindrix
|Mount. It keeps the rider cool in hot environments.
|Dark Knight of the Abyss
|Necromus
|Mount. Can double jump while mounted.
|Dark Knowledge
|Hoocrates
|While in the team, Hoocrates increases the attack power of Dark Pals.
|Darkclaw Hunter
|Incineram Noct
|When activated, Incineram Noct attacks a targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw.
|Darkflame Lion
|Blazehowl Noct
|Mount. While fighting together, Neutral Pals drop more items when defeated.
|Dig Here!
|Vixy
|Vixy can sometimes dig up items from the ground when it’s assigned to Ranch.
|Direhowl Rider
|Direhowl
|Mount. It moves slightly faster than most mounts.
|Dragon Hunter
|Cryolinx
|While fighting together, Dragon Pals drop more items when defeated.
|Dream Chaser
|Daedream
|While in the party, Daedream appears near the player and follows up player attacks with magic bullets.
|Drill Crusher
|Digtoise
|When activated, Digtoise performs Shell Spin, follows the player while spinning, and mines ores efficiently.
|Egg Layer
|Chikipi
|Chikipi lays Eggs when assigned to Ranch.
|Eggbomb Launcher
|Tocotoco
|When activated, Tocotoco equips to the player and transforms into an egg launcher.
|Ferocious Thunder Dragon
|Orserk
|While fighting together, Water Pals drop more items when defeated.
|Flame Wing
|Ragnahawk
|Flying mount. Raghawk applies fire damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.
|Flameclaw Hunter
|Incineram
|When activated, Incineram attacks a targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw.
|Fluffy
|Swee
|While in the party, Swee’s stats will be increased.
|Fluffy Shield
|Lamball
|When activated, Lamball equips to the player as a fluffy shield. It might drop Wool when assigned to Ranch.
|Fluffy Wool
|Cremis
|While in the party, Cremis increases the attack power of Neutral Pals. It can sometimes drop Wool when assigned to Ranch.
|Flying Trapeze
|Hangyu
|While in the party, Hangyu can be summoned and used instead of a glider. It can carry the player up high while gliding.
|Fragrant Dragon
|Dinossom
|Mount. It enhances Grass attacks while mounted.
|Fried Squid
|Killamari
|While in a party, it can be summoned and used instead of a glider. It can float for long periods of time while gliding.
|Full-power Gorilla Mode
|Gorirat
|When activated, it unleashes a primal fury that increases Gorirat’s attack power.
|Gaia Crusher
|Mammorest
|Mount. It improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted.
|Galeclaw Rider
|Galeclaw
|While in the party, it can be summoned and used instead of a glider. It allows you to fire a gun while gliding with this Pal.
|Goddess of the Tranquil Light
|Lyleen Noct
|When activated, the queen’s soothing graces greatly restore the player’s HP.
|Gold Digger
|Mau
|It can sometimes dig up Gold Coins when assigned to Ranch.
|Grassland Speedster
|Verdash
|When fighting together, it increases the player’s movement speed and applies Grass damage to the player’s attacks.
|Grenadier Panda
|Mossanda
|Mount. It can rapidly fire a grenade launcher while mounted.
|Grimoire Collector
|Katress
|While fighting together, Neutral Pals drop more items when defeated.
|Guardian of the Desert
|Anubis
|When fighting together, Anubis applies Ground damage to the player’s attacks. It sometimes dodges attacks with a high speed sidestep while in a battle.
|Guardian of the Forest
|Eikthyrdeer
|Mount. It can perform a double jump while mounted and increases efficiency of cutting trees.
|Guardian of the Golden Forest
|Eikthyrdeer
|Mount. It can perform a double jump while mounted and increases efficiency of cutting trees.
|Guardian of the Grassy Fields
|Wumpo Botan
|Mount. While in the party, Wumpo Botan helps carry supplies, increasing the player’s max carrying capacity.
|Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
|Wumpo
|Mount. While in the party, Wumpo helps carry supplies, increasing the player’s max carrying capacity.
|Hard Armor
|Warsect
|When fighting together, Warsect increases the player’s defense and applies Fire damage to the player’s attacks.
|Hard Head
|Rushoar
|Mount. It increases efficiency of destroying boulders while mounted.
|Harvest Goddess
|Lyleen
|When activated, the queen’s soothing graces greatly restore the player’s HP.
|Hawk Eye
|Robinquill
|While fighting together, it allows you to deal more damage to weak points.
|Heart Drain
|Lovander
|While fighting together, it grants the player and Lovander the life steal effect which absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP.
|Hellflame Lion
|Blazehowl
|Mount. While fighting together, Grass Pals drop more items when defeated.
|Helper Bunny
|Flopie
|When in the party, it appears near the player and automatically picks up nearby items.
|Holy Knight of the Firmament
|Paladius
|Mount. It can triple jump while mounted.
|Huggy Fire
|Foxparks
|When activated, it equips to the player and transforms into a flamethrower.
|Hungry Missile
|Relaxasaurus
|Mount. It can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.
|Ice Crusher
|Mammorest Cryst
|Mount. It improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted.
|Ice Steed
|Frostallion
|Flying mount. It changes the player’s attack type to Ice and enhances Ice attacks while mounted.
|Ice-loving Beast
|Ice Reptyro
|Mount. It improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted.
|Jolt Bomb
|Jolthog
|When activated, it equips Jolthog to the player’s hand. When thrown at an enemy, it causes an electrical explosion upon impact.
|Jumping Force
|Rayhound
|Mount. It can double jump while mounted.
|King of Fluff
|Sweepa
|Mount. While fighting together, stats will increase the more Swee are in your team.
|King of Muscles
|Kingpaca
|Mount. While in the party, Kingpaca helps carry supplies, increasing the player’s max carrying capacity.
|Kuudere
|Nox
|When fighting together, it applies Dark damage to the player’s attacks.
|Lady of Lightning
|Dazzi
|While in the party, it appears near the player. It follows up player attacks with lightning bolts.
|Lava Spout
|Kelpsea Ignis
|While in a party, it increases the attack power of Fire Pals.
|Life Steal
|Felbat
|While fighting together, it grants the player and Felbat the life steal effect which absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP.
|Lifmunk Recoil
|Lifmunk
|When activated, it leaps onto the player’s head and uses a submachine gun to follow up player attacks.
|Logging Assistance
|Gumoss
|While in the party, it increases the efficiency of cutting trees.
|Lord Fox
|Wixen
|When fighting together, it applies Fire damage to the player’s attacks.
|Magma Kaiser
|Blazamut
|Mount. It enhances Fire attacks while mounted.
|Magma Tears
|Flambelle
|It can sometimes produce Flame Organ when assigned to Ranch.
|Messenger of Death
|Maraith
|Mount. It applies Dark damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.
|Milk Maker
|Mozzarina
|It can sometimes drop Milk when assigned to Ranch.
|Missile Party
|Relaxasaurus Lux
|Mount. It can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.
|Modified DNA
|Shadowbeak
|Flying mount. It enhances Dark attacks while mounted.
|Mysterious Scales
|Cinnamoth
|When activated, Cinnamon attacks the target enemy with Poison Fog.
|Ore Detector
|Fuddler
|When activated, it generates subtle vibrations to detect nearby ore.
|Ore-loving Beast
|Reptyro
|Mount. It improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted.
|Overaffectionate
|Broncherry
|Mount. While in the party, Broncherry helps carry supplies, increasing the player’s max carrying capacity.
|Pacapaca Wool
|Melpaca
|Mount. It drops Wool when assigned to Ranch sometimes.
|Pengullet Cannon
|Pengullet
|When activated, the player equips a Rocket Launcher and fires a Pengullet as ammunition. Pengullet explodes on contact and is incapacitated.
|Plump Body
|Grintale
|Mount. It enhances Neutral attacks while mounted.
|Princess Gaze
|Bristla
|While in the party, it increases attack power of Grass Pals.
|Purification of Gaia
|Vaelet
|While fighting together, Ground Pals drop more items when defeated.
|Queen Bee Command
|Elizabee
|When fighting together, player stats will increase with more Beegarde in your team.
|Red Hare
|Pyrin
|Mount. It applies Fire damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.
|Sand Swimmer
|Surfent Terra
|Mount
|Scorching Predator
|Faleris
|Flying mount. While fighting together, Ice Pals drop more items when defeated.
|Silk Maker
|Sibelyx
|When activated, it attacks a targeted enemy with a powerful Blizzard Spike. It sometimes produces High Quality Cloth when assigned to Ranch.
|Sixth Sense
|Leezpunk
|When activated, it utilizes its sixth sense to detect nearby dungeons.
|Skilled Fingers
|Ribbuny
|While in a team, it increases the attack power of Neutral Pals. While at base, it increases work efficiency if working at Weapon Workbench.
|Sky Dragon’s Affection
|Quivern
|Flying mount. It enhances Dragon attacks while mounted.
|Soil Improver
|Dumud
|While in the team, it increases the attack power of Ground Pals.
|Soothing Shower
|Teafant
|When activated, it spouts mysterious water that soothes wounds and restores the player’s HP.
|Static Electricity
|Sparkit
|While in the team, it increases attack power of Electric Pals.
|Steel Scorpion
|Menasting
|When fighting together, it increases the player’s defense and Electric Pals drop more items when defeated.
|Stormbringer Lava Dragon
|Jormuntide Ignis
|Mount. It enhances Fire attacks while mounted.
|Stormbringer Sea Dragon
|Jormuntide
|Water mount. While mounted, it prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.
|Surfing Slam
|Fuack
|When activated, Fuack body surfs towards an enemy and slams into them.
|Swift Deity
|Univolt
|Mount. It applies Electric damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.
|Swift Swimmer
|Surfent
|Water mount. While mounted, it prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.
|Telepeck
|Cawgnito
|When activated, it attacks a targeted enemy with a powerful Phantom Peck.
|Thunder Dragon
|Dinossom Lux
|Mount. It enhances Electric attacks while mounted.
|Thunderous
|Beakon
|Flying mount. It applies Electric damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.
|Tiny Spark
|Rooby
|While in the team, it increases attack power of Fire Pals.
|Travel Companion
|Nitewing
|Flying mount.
|Ultrasonic Sensor
|Tombat
|When activated, it uses ultrasonic waves to detect the location of nearby Pals.
|Warm Body
|Arsox
|Mount. It keeps the rider warm in cold environments.
|Waterwing Dance
|Azurobe
|Water mount. It applies Water damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.
|Wind and Clouds
|Fenglope
|Mount. It can double jump while mounted.
|Wings of Death
|Helzephyr
|Flying mount. It applies Dark damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.
|Wings of Fire
|Suzaku
|Flying mount. It enhances Fire attacks while mounted.
|Wings of Water
|Suzaku Aqua
|Flying mount. It enhances Water attacks while mounted.
|Winter Trapeze
|Hangyu Cyst
|While in a party, it can be summoned and used instead of a glider. It carries the player up high while gliding.
|Worker Bee
|Beegarde
|It may drop Honey when assigned to Ranch. While in team, Elizabee’s stats will be increased.
|Wriggling Weasel
|Chillet
|Mount. It applies Dragon damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.
|Yellow Tank
|Grizzbolt
|Mount. It can rapidly fire a minigun while mounted.
|Zephyr Glider
|Celaray
|While in a team, it can be summoned and used instead of a glider. It allows you to move quickly for long periods of time while gliding with this Pal.
How to unlock and Pal Partner skills in Palworld?
As mentioned before, some Pal Partner skills may not unlock immediately after you catch a Pal. In this case, you might have to meet a prerequisite to unlock it.
For mounts, you need to craft saddles. You can unlock those recipes from the Technology tab in the pause menu. Some Partner Skill might have higher level requirements as well. While most Pal Partner Skills in Palworld activate on their own, some require you to press F to activate.