All Pal Partner abilities in Palworld and how to get them

Gotta find a good partner.

Players flying around on their Pals
Image via Pocket Pair

Every Pal you tame in Palworld comes with a Pal Partner skill, benefitting players in their fights and exploration. Knowing the significance of these skills will help you win more fights, so here’s a list of every Pal Partner skill in the game.

All Pal Partner Skills in Palworld

Player looking at a Teafan with its Soothing Shower Partner skill prompt enabled in Palworld
A shooting shower is all you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are over 120 Pal Partner Skills in Palworld, offering advantages ranging from healing to combat boots. While many of these skills unlock immediately after you capture the Pal associated with it, others have requirements before you can start using them.

Partner SkillPal nameDescription
Aerial MarauderVanwyrmFlying mount. While mounted, it increases damage player deals to the enemy’s weak points.
Aerial MissileJetragonFlying mount. It can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.
Amicable Holy DragonElphidranFlying mount. When fighting together, defeating Dark Pals drops more items.
Angry SharkGobfinWhen activated, Gobfin attacks the targeted enemy with a powerful attack. While in a team, it increases the player’s attack power.
AntigravityLunarisWhile in the party, Lunaris manipulates gravity, increasing the player’s maximum carrying capacity.
Aqua SpoutKelpseaWhile in the party, Aqua Spout increases the attack power of Water Pals.
Aurora GuideFoxcicleWhile in the party, Foxicicle increases the attack power of Ice Pals.
Berry PickerCaprityCraprity drops Red Berries from its back when assigned to Ranch.
Black AnkylosaurAstegonFlying mount. When mounted, Astegond deals increased damage to ore.
Black HarePyrin NoctMount. While mounted, Pyrin Noct applies Dark damage to the player’s attacks.
Blessing of the Flower SpiritPetalliaWhen activated, Petallia uses medicinal flowers to restore the player’s HP.
Brandish BladeBushiWhen activated, Bushi attacks the enemy with a powerful laigiri.
Brave SailorPenkingWhile fighting together, defeating Fire Pals drops more items.
Caffeine InoculationDepressoWhen activated, Depresso consumes a massive amount of energy drinks, causing its movement speed to increase.
Candy PopWoolipopAssigning Woolipop to Ranch might cause it to drop Cotton Candy.
Cat HelperCattivaWhile in the team, Cattiva helps carry supplies increasing the player’s max carrying capacity.
Cheery RifleTanzeeWhen activated, Tanzee  mercilessly fires an assault rifle at nearby enemies.
Claws Glistening in the DarkLoupmoonWhen activated, Loupmoon attacks a targeted enemy with a powerful Jumping Claw.
Clear MindKitsunMount. Player is unaffected by cold or heat effects while riding this Pal.
Cold BombJolthog CrystWhen activated, Jolthog Cryst is equipped to the player’s hand. When thrown at an enemy, Jolthog Cryst causes an icy explosion upon impact.
Cool BodyReindrixMount. It keeps the rider cool in hot environments.
Dark Knight of the AbyssNecromusMount. Can double jump while mounted.
Dark KnowledgeHoocratesWhile in the team, Hoocrates increases the attack power of Dark Pals.
Darkclaw HunterIncineram NoctWhen activated, Incineram Noct attacks a targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw.
Darkflame LionBlazehowl NoctMount. While fighting together, Neutral Pals drop more items when defeated.
Dig Here!VixyVixy can sometimes dig up items from the ground when it’s assigned to Ranch.
Direhowl RiderDirehowlMount. It moves slightly faster than most mounts.
Dragon HunterCryolinxWhile fighting together, Dragon Pals drop more items when defeated.
Dream ChaserDaedreamWhile in the party, Daedream appears near the player and follows up player attacks with magic bullets.
Drill CrusherDigtoiseWhen activated, Digtoise performs Shell Spin, follows the player while spinning, and mines ores efficiently.
Egg LayerChikipiChikipi lays Eggs when assigned to Ranch.
Eggbomb LauncherTocotocoWhen activated, Tocotoco equips to the player and transforms into an egg launcher.
Ferocious Thunder DragonOrserkWhile fighting together, Water Pals drop more items when defeated.
Flame WingRagnahawkFlying mount. Raghawk applies fire damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.
Flameclaw HunterIncineramWhen activated, Incineram attacks a targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw.
FluffySweeWhile in the party, Swee’s stats will be increased.
Fluffy ShieldLamballWhen activated, Lamball equips to the player as a fluffy shield. It might drop Wool when assigned to Ranch.
Fluffy WoolCremisWhile in the party, Cremis increases the attack power of Neutral Pals. It can sometimes drop Wool when assigned to Ranch.
Flying TrapezeHangyuWhile in the party, Hangyu can be summoned and used instead of a glider. It can carry the player up high while gliding.
Fragrant DragonDinossomMount. It enhances Grass attacks while mounted.
Fried SquidKillamariWhile in a party, it can be summoned and used instead of a glider. It can float for long periods of time while gliding.
Full-power Gorilla ModeGoriratWhen activated, it unleashes a primal fury that increases Gorirat’s attack power.
Gaia CrusherMammorestMount. It improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted.
Galeclaw RiderGaleclawWhile in the party, it can be summoned and used instead of a glider. It allows you to fire a gun while gliding with this Pal.
Goddess of the Tranquil LightLyleen NoctWhen activated, the queen’s soothing graces greatly restore the player’s HP.
Gold DiggerMauIt can sometimes dig up Gold Coins when assigned to Ranch.
Grassland SpeedsterVerdashWhen fighting together, it increases the player’s movement speed and applies Grass damage to the player’s attacks.
Grenadier PandaMossandaMount. It can rapidly fire a grenade launcher while mounted.
Grimoire CollectorKatressWhile fighting together, Neutral Pals drop more items when defeated.
Guardian of the DesertAnubisWhen fighting together, Anubis applies Ground damage to the player’s attacks. It sometimes dodges attacks with a high speed sidestep while in a battle.
Guardian of the ForestEikthyrdeerMount. It can perform a double jump while mounted and increases efficiency of cutting trees.
Guardian of the Golden ForestEikthyrdeerMount. It can perform a double jump while mounted and increases efficiency of cutting trees.
Guardian of the Grassy FieldsWumpo BotanMount. While in the party, Wumpo Botan helps carry supplies, increasing the player’s max carrying capacity.
Guardian of the Snowy MountainWumpoMount. While in the party, Wumpo helps carry supplies, increasing the player’s max carrying capacity.
Hard ArmorWarsectWhen fighting together, Warsect increases the player’s defense and applies Fire damage to the player’s attacks.
Hard HeadRushoarMount. It increases efficiency of destroying boulders while mounted.
Harvest GoddessLyleenWhen activated, the queen’s soothing graces greatly restore the player’s HP.
Hawk EyeRobinquillWhile fighting together, it allows you to deal more damage to weak points.
Heart DrainLovanderWhile fighting together, it grants the player and Lovander the life steal effect which absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP.
Hellflame LionBlazehowlMount. While fighting together, Grass Pals drop more items when defeated.
Helper BunnyFlopieWhen in the party, it appears near the player and automatically picks up nearby items.
Holy Knight of the FirmamentPaladiusMount. It can triple jump while mounted.
Huggy FireFoxparksWhen activated, it equips to the player and transforms into a flamethrower.
Hungry MissileRelaxasaurusMount. It can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.
Ice CrusherMammorest CrystMount. It improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted.
Ice SteedFrostallionFlying mount. It changes the player’s attack type to Ice and enhances Ice attacks while mounted.
Ice-loving BeastIce ReptyroMount. It improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted.
Jolt BombJolthogWhen activated, it equips Jolthog to the player’s hand. When thrown at an enemy, it causes an electrical explosion upon impact.
Jumping ForceRayhoundMount. It can double jump while mounted.
King of FluffSweepaMount. While fighting together, stats will increase the more Swee are in your team.
King of MusclesKingpacaMount. While in the party, Kingpaca helps carry supplies, increasing the player’s max carrying capacity.
KuudereNoxWhen fighting together, it applies Dark damage to the player’s attacks.
Lady of LightningDazziWhile in the party, it appears near the player. It follows up player attacks with lightning bolts.
Lava SpoutKelpsea IgnisWhile in a party, it increases the attack power of Fire Pals.
Life StealFelbatWhile fighting together, it grants the player and Felbat the life steal effect which absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP.
Lifmunk RecoilLifmunkWhen activated, it leaps onto the player’s head and uses a submachine gun to follow up player attacks.
Logging AssistanceGumossWhile in the party, it increases the efficiency of cutting trees.
Lord FoxWixenWhen fighting together, it applies Fire damage to the player’s attacks.
Magma KaiserBlazamutMount. It enhances Fire attacks while mounted.
Magma TearsFlambelleIt can sometimes produce Flame Organ when assigned to Ranch.
Messenger of DeathMaraithMount. It applies Dark damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.
Milk MakerMozzarinaIt can sometimes drop Milk when assigned to Ranch.
Missile PartyRelaxasaurus LuxMount. It can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.
Modified DNAShadowbeakFlying mount. It enhances Dark attacks while mounted.
Mysterious ScalesCinnamothWhen activated, Cinnamon attacks the target enemy with Poison Fog.
Ore DetectorFuddlerWhen activated, it generates subtle vibrations to detect nearby ore.
Ore-loving BeastReptyroMount. It improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted.
OveraffectionateBroncherryMount. While in the party, Broncherry helps carry supplies, increasing the player’s max carrying capacity.
Pacapaca WoolMelpacaMount. It drops Wool when assigned to Ranch sometimes.
Pengullet CannonPengulletWhen activated, the player equips a Rocket Launcher and fires a Pengullet as ammunition. Pengullet explodes on contact and is incapacitated.
Plump BodyGrintaleMount. It enhances Neutral attacks while mounted.
Princess GazeBristlaWhile in the party, it increases attack power of Grass Pals.
Purification of GaiaVaeletWhile fighting together, Ground Pals drop more items when defeated.
Queen Bee CommandElizabeeWhen fighting together, player stats will increase with more Beegarde in your team.
Red HarePyrinMount. It applies Fire damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.
Sand SwimmerSurfent TerraMount
Scorching PredatorFalerisFlying mount. While fighting together, Ice Pals drop more items when defeated.
Silk MakerSibelyxWhen activated, it attacks a targeted enemy with a powerful Blizzard Spike. It sometimes produces High Quality Cloth when assigned to Ranch.
Sixth SenseLeezpunkWhen activated, it utilizes its sixth sense to detect nearby dungeons.
Skilled FingersRibbunyWhile in a team, it increases the attack power of Neutral Pals. While at base, it increases work efficiency if working at Weapon Workbench.
Sky Dragon’s AffectionQuivernFlying mount. It enhances Dragon attacks while mounted.
Soil ImproverDumudWhile in the team, it increases the attack power of Ground Pals.
Soothing ShowerTeafantWhen activated, it spouts mysterious water that soothes wounds and restores the player’s HP.
Static ElectricitySparkitWhile in the team, it increases attack power of Electric Pals.
Steel ScorpionMenastingWhen fighting together, it increases the player’s defense and Electric Pals drop more items when defeated.
Stormbringer Lava DragonJormuntide IgnisMount. It enhances Fire attacks while mounted.
Stormbringer Sea DragonJormuntideWater mount. While mounted, it prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.
Surfing SlamFuackWhen activated, Fuack body surfs towards an enemy and slams into them.
Swift DeityUnivoltMount. It applies Electric damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.
Swift SwimmerSurfentWater mount. While mounted, it prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.
TelepeckCawgnitoWhen activated, it attacks a targeted enemy with a powerful Phantom Peck.
Thunder DragonDinossom LuxMount. It enhances Electric attacks while mounted.
ThunderousBeakonFlying mount. It applies Electric damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.
Tiny SparkRoobyWhile in the team, it increases attack power of Fire Pals.
Travel CompanionNitewingFlying mount.
Ultrasonic SensorTombatWhen activated, it uses ultrasonic waves to detect the location of nearby Pals.
Warm BodyArsoxMount. It keeps the rider warm in cold environments.
Waterwing DanceAzurobeWater mount. It applies Water damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.
Wind and CloudsFenglopeMount. It can double jump while mounted.
Wings of DeathHelzephyrFlying mount. It applies Dark damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.
Wings of FireSuzakuFlying mount. It enhances Fire attacks while mounted.
Wings of WaterSuzaku AquaFlying mount. It enhances Water attacks while mounted.
Winter TrapezeHangyu CystWhile in a party, it can be summoned and used instead of a glider. It carries the player up high while gliding.
Worker BeeBeegardeIt may drop Honey when assigned to Ranch. While in team, Elizabee’s stats will be increased.
Wriggling WeaselChilletMount. It applies Dragon damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.
Yellow TankGrizzboltMount. It can rapidly fire a minigun while mounted.
Zephyr GliderCelarayWhile in a team, it can be summoned and used instead of a glider. It allows you to move quickly for long periods of time while gliding with this Pal.

How to unlock and Pal Partner skills in Palworld

As mentioned before, some Pal Partner skills may not unlock immediately after you catch a Pal. In this case, you might have to meet a prerequisite to unlock it. 

For mounts, you need to craft saddles. You can unlock those recipes from the Technology tab in the pause menu. Some Partner Skill might have higher level requirements as well. While most Pal Partner Skills in Palworld activate on their own, some require you to press F to activate.

