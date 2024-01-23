All Pal Partner abilities in Palworld and how to get them

Partner Skill Pal name Description

Aerial Marauder Vanwyrm Flying mount. While mounted, it increases damage player deals to the enemy’s weak points.

Aerial Missile Jetragon Flying mount. It can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.

Amicable Holy Dragon Elphidran Flying mount. When fighting together, defeating Dark Pals drops more items.

Angry Shark Gobfin When activated, Gobfin attacks the targeted enemy with a powerful attack. While in a team, it increases the player’s attack power.

Antigravity Lunaris While in the party, Lunaris manipulates gravity, increasing the player’s maximum carrying capacity.

Aqua Spout Kelpsea While in the party, Aqua Spout increases the attack power of Water Pals.

Aurora Guide Foxcicle While in the party, Foxicicle increases the attack power of Ice Pals.

Berry Picker Caprity Craprity drops Red Berries from its back when assigned to Ranch.

Black Ankylosaur Astegon Flying mount. When mounted, Astegond deals increased damage to ore.

Black Hare Pyrin Noct Mount. While mounted, Pyrin Noct applies Dark damage to the player’s attacks.

Blessing of the Flower Spirit Petallia When activated, Petallia uses medicinal flowers to restore the player’s HP.

Brandish Blade Bushi When activated, Bushi attacks the enemy with a powerful laigiri.

Brave Sailor Penking While fighting together, defeating Fire Pals drops more items.

Caffeine Inoculation Depresso When activated, Depresso consumes a massive amount of energy drinks, causing its movement speed to increase.

Candy Pop Woolipop Assigning Woolipop to Ranch might cause it to drop Cotton Candy.

Cat Helper Cattiva While in the team, Cattiva helps carry supplies increasing the player’s max carrying capacity.

Cheery Rifle Tanzee When activated, Tanzee mercilessly fires an assault rifle at nearby enemies.

Claws Glistening in the Dark Loupmoon When activated, Loupmoon attacks a targeted enemy with a powerful Jumping Claw.

Clear Mind Kitsun Mount. Player is unaffected by cold or heat effects while riding this Pal.

Cold Bomb Jolthog Cryst When activated, Jolthog Cryst is equipped to the player’s hand. When thrown at an enemy, Jolthog Cryst causes an icy explosion upon impact.

Cool Body Reindrix Mount. It keeps the rider cool in hot environments.

Dark Knight of the Abyss Necromus Mount. Can double jump while mounted.

Dark Knowledge Hoocrates While in the team, Hoocrates increases the attack power of Dark Pals.

Darkclaw Hunter Incineram Noct When activated, Incineram Noct attacks a targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw.

Darkflame Lion Blazehowl Noct Mount. While fighting together, Neutral Pals drop more items when defeated.

Dig Here! Vixy Vixy can sometimes dig up items from the ground when it’s assigned to Ranch.

Direhowl Rider Direhowl Mount. It moves slightly faster than most mounts.

Dragon Hunter Cryolinx While fighting together, Dragon Pals drop more items when defeated.

Dream Chaser Daedream While in the party, Daedream appears near the player and follows up player attacks with magic bullets.

Drill Crusher Digtoise When activated, Digtoise performs Shell Spin, follows the player while spinning, and mines ores efficiently.

Egg Layer Chikipi Chikipi lays Eggs when assigned to Ranch.

Eggbomb Launcher Tocotoco When activated, Tocotoco equips to the player and transforms into an egg launcher.

Ferocious Thunder Dragon Orserk While fighting together, Water Pals drop more items when defeated.

Flame Wing Ragnahawk Flying mount. Raghawk applies fire damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.

Flameclaw Hunter Incineram When activated, Incineram attacks a targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw.

Fluffy Swee While in the party, Swee’s stats will be increased.

Fluffy Shield Lamball When activated, Lamball equips to the player as a fluffy shield. It might drop Wool when assigned to Ranch.

Fluffy Wool Cremis While in the party, Cremis increases the attack power of Neutral Pals. It can sometimes drop Wool when assigned to Ranch.

Flying Trapeze Hangyu While in the party, Hangyu can be summoned and used instead of a glider. It can carry the player up high while gliding.

Fragrant Dragon Dinossom Mount. It enhances Grass attacks while mounted.

Fried Squid Killamari While in a party, it can be summoned and used instead of a glider. It can float for long periods of time while gliding.

Full-power Gorilla Mode Gorirat When activated, it unleashes a primal fury that increases Gorirat’s attack power.

Gaia Crusher Mammorest Mount. It improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted.

Galeclaw Rider Galeclaw While in the party, it can be summoned and used instead of a glider. It allows you to fire a gun while gliding with this Pal.

Goddess of the Tranquil Light Lyleen Noct When activated, the queen’s soothing graces greatly restore the player’s HP.

Gold Digger Mau It can sometimes dig up Gold Coins when assigned to Ranch.

Grassland Speedster Verdash When fighting together, it increases the player’s movement speed and applies Grass damage to the player’s attacks.

Grenadier Panda Mossanda Mount. It can rapidly fire a grenade launcher while mounted.

Grimoire Collector Katress While fighting together, Neutral Pals drop more items when defeated.

Guardian of the Desert Anubis When fighting together, Anubis applies Ground damage to the player’s attacks. It sometimes dodges attacks with a high speed sidestep while in a battle.

Guardian of the Forest Eikthyrdeer Mount. It can perform a double jump while mounted and increases efficiency of cutting trees.

Guardian of the Golden Forest Eikthyrdeer Mount. It can perform a double jump while mounted and increases efficiency of cutting trees.

Guardian of the Grassy Fields Wumpo Botan Mount. While in the party, Wumpo Botan helps carry supplies, increasing the player’s max carrying capacity.

Guardian of the Snowy Mountain Wumpo Mount. While in the party, Wumpo helps carry supplies, increasing the player’s max carrying capacity.

Hard Armor Warsect When fighting together, Warsect increases the player’s defense and applies Fire damage to the player’s attacks.

Hard Head Rushoar Mount. It increases efficiency of destroying boulders while mounted.

Harvest Goddess Lyleen When activated, the queen’s soothing graces greatly restore the player’s HP.

Hawk Eye Robinquill While fighting together, it allows you to deal more damage to weak points.

Heart Drain Lovander While fighting together, it grants the player and Lovander the life steal effect which absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP.

Hellflame Lion Blazehowl Mount. While fighting together, Grass Pals drop more items when defeated.

Helper Bunny Flopie When in the party, it appears near the player and automatically picks up nearby items.

Holy Knight of the Firmament Paladius Mount. It can triple jump while mounted.

Huggy Fire Foxparks When activated, it equips to the player and transforms into a flamethrower.

Hungry Missile Relaxasaurus Mount. It can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.

Ice Crusher Mammorest Cryst Mount. It improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted.

Ice Steed Frostallion Flying mount. It changes the player’s attack type to Ice and enhances Ice attacks while mounted.

Ice-loving Beast Ice Reptyro Mount. It improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted.

Jolt Bomb Jolthog When activated, it equips Jolthog to the player’s hand. When thrown at an enemy, it causes an electrical explosion upon impact.

Jumping Force Rayhound Mount. It can double jump while mounted.

King of Fluff Sweepa Mount. While fighting together, stats will increase the more Swee are in your team.

King of Muscles Kingpaca Mount. While in the party, Kingpaca helps carry supplies, increasing the player’s max carrying capacity.

Kuudere Nox When fighting together, it applies Dark damage to the player’s attacks.

Lady of Lightning Dazzi While in the party, it appears near the player. It follows up player attacks with lightning bolts.

Lava Spout Kelpsea Ignis While in a party, it increases the attack power of Fire Pals.

Life Steal Felbat While fighting together, it grants the player and Felbat the life steal effect which absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP.

Lifmunk Recoil Lifmunk When activated, it leaps onto the player’s head and uses a submachine gun to follow up player attacks.

Logging Assistance Gumoss While in the party, it increases the efficiency of cutting trees.

Lord Fox Wixen When fighting together, it applies Fire damage to the player’s attacks.

Magma Kaiser Blazamut Mount. It enhances Fire attacks while mounted.

Magma Tears Flambelle It can sometimes produce Flame Organ when assigned to Ranch.

Messenger of Death Maraith Mount. It applies Dark damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.

Milk Maker Mozzarina It can sometimes drop Milk when assigned to Ranch.

Missile Party Relaxasaurus Lux Mount. It can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.

Modified DNA Shadowbeak Flying mount. It enhances Dark attacks while mounted.

Mysterious Scales Cinnamoth When activated, Cinnamon attacks the target enemy with Poison Fog.

Ore Detector Fuddler When activated, it generates subtle vibrations to detect nearby ore.

Ore-loving Beast Reptyro Mount. It improves efficiency of mining ores while mounted.

Overaffectionate Broncherry Mount. While in the party, Broncherry helps carry supplies, increasing the player’s max carrying capacity.

Pacapaca Wool Melpaca Mount. It drops Wool when assigned to Ranch sometimes.

Pengullet Cannon Pengullet When activated, the player equips a Rocket Launcher and fires a Pengullet as ammunition. Pengullet explodes on contact and is incapacitated.

Plump Body Grintale Mount. It enhances Neutral attacks while mounted.

Princess Gaze Bristla While in the party, it increases attack power of Grass Pals.

Purification of Gaia Vaelet While fighting together, Ground Pals drop more items when defeated.

Queen Bee Command Elizabee When fighting together, player stats will increase with more Beegarde in your team.

Red Hare Pyrin Mount. It applies Fire damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.

Sand Swimmer Surfent Terra Mount

Scorching Predator Faleris Flying mount. While fighting together, Ice Pals drop more items when defeated.

Silk Maker Sibelyx When activated, it attacks a targeted enemy with a powerful Blizzard Spike. It sometimes produces High Quality Cloth when assigned to Ranch.

Sixth Sense Leezpunk When activated, it utilizes its sixth sense to detect nearby dungeons.

Skilled Fingers Ribbuny While in a team, it increases the attack power of Neutral Pals. While at base, it increases work efficiency if working at Weapon Workbench.

Sky Dragon’s Affection Quivern Flying mount. It enhances Dragon attacks while mounted.

Soil Improver Dumud While in the team, it increases the attack power of Ground Pals.

Soothing Shower Teafant When activated, it spouts mysterious water that soothes wounds and restores the player’s HP.

Static Electricity Sparkit While in the team, it increases attack power of Electric Pals.

Steel Scorpion Menasting When fighting together, it increases the player’s defense and Electric Pals drop more items when defeated.

Stormbringer Lava Dragon Jormuntide Ignis Mount. It enhances Fire attacks while mounted.

Stormbringer Sea Dragon Jormuntide Water mount. While mounted, it prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.

Surfing Slam Fuack When activated, Fuack body surfs towards an enemy and slams into them.

Swift Deity Univolt Mount. It applies Electric damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.

Swift Swimmer Surfent Water mount. While mounted, it prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.

Telepeck Cawgnito When activated, it attacks a targeted enemy with a powerful Phantom Peck.

Thunder Dragon Dinossom Lux Mount. It enhances Electric attacks while mounted.

Thunderous Beakon Flying mount. It applies Electric damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.

Tiny Spark Rooby While in the team, it increases attack power of Fire Pals.

Travel Companion Nitewing Flying mount.

Ultrasonic Sensor Tombat When activated, it uses ultrasonic waves to detect the location of nearby Pals.

Warm Body Arsox Mount. It keeps the rider warm in cold environments.

Waterwing Dance Azurobe Water mount. It applies Water damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.

Wind and Clouds Fenglope Mount. It can double jump while mounted.

Wings of Death Helzephyr Flying mount. It applies Dark damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.

Wings of Fire Suzaku Flying mount. It enhances Fire attacks while mounted.

Wings of Water Suzaku Aqua Flying mount. It enhances Water attacks while mounted.

Winter Trapeze Hangyu Cyst While in a party, it can be summoned and used instead of a glider. It carries the player up high while gliding.

Worker Bee Beegarde It may drop Honey when assigned to Ranch. While in team, Elizabee’s stats will be increased.

Wriggling Weasel Chillet Mount. It applies Dragon damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.

Yellow Tank Grizzbolt Mount. It can rapidly fire a minigun while mounted.