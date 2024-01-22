There are some pals in Palworld that are just so strange you need to have them and Killamari is one of those. As the name suggests, this Pal resembles a squid and honestly, that’s all the reason you should need to add it to your collection.

Truthfully we all should aspire to catch every Pal so eventually, you’ll need to find Killamari anyway. There is one key to locating this creature so if you’re like me and prefer to have a guide to find the things you need, here is what you should do to get Killamari in Palworld.

How to catch Killamari in Palworld

It’s dungeon time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll find Killamari roaming inside caves and dungeons across the Palworld map. The good news is that because of this, you can catch this Pal quite early.

From my experience, Killamari was the first Pal that I saw when entering my first dungeon at Marsh Island Church Ruins. The floating squid-like Pal was floating gracefully in a small pool near the entrance, but there were many more to collect deeper into the dungeon.

If you haven’t reached this point yet or simply don’t know where the ruins are, you can find their exact location on the map above. Fortunately, this point isn’t far from Palworld’s starting location so if you’re desperate to catch Killamari you can rush to this point and collect your prized pal.

Dungeons aren’t just good for catching new pals, this location is also full of enemies that you can work through and get XP to level up your companions. It’s a win-win for anyone looking to catch Killamari and work further into Palworld.

There may be other places to find Killamari and if they are uncovered this article will be updated, but for now, this dungeon is going to be your best bet.