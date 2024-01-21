Category:
Palworld

How to find and catch Cinnamoth in Palworld

Catch that butterfly.
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: Jan 21, 2024 10:41 am
Cinnamoth in Palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Palworld’s vast world is filled with enigmatic Pals, but few are as pretty as the Cinnamoth. If you’re looking to capture the butterfly-like magical creature to add to your Pal Deck, this guide will help you achieve that. 

Cinnamoth locations in Palworld

A snap of Cinnamoth's habitat as displayed in its Pal Deck entry in Palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports

With its distinguished patterned and colorful appearance, a Cinnamoth is quite easy to spot in Palworld and can leave some crucial resources like honey and seeds around for you to collect. The creature isn’t a hard find, so let’s get into it.  

Cinnamoth spawns in multiple locations across Palworld, but I found my first one a little north of the Bridge of the Twin Knights. Be careful, as there are a lot of high-level Pals here. I suggest upgrading your weapons as much as possible and covering yourself up with armor and shield before going on a Cinnamoth hunt. Here’s a screenshot of its habitat as represented by its Pal Deck entry. 

I’ve also come across several Cinnamoths spawning in Ancient Ruins near the ruins and the fast travel point and in the Cinnamon Forest, a forest dedicated to these creatures. They usually roam around in pairs of two or three, and if you irritate one, you’re likely going to get hit by the entire pack and other wild Pals nearby. Be ready for a tough fight. 

How to catch Cinnamoth in Palworld

Cinnamoth is a Grass-type Pal in Palworld. While its Pal Deck entry isn’t clear about its weaknesses, I’ve found Fire and Poison-type moves to be effective against them. I’ve used Pals like Nox and Arsox to successfully lower the HP of a Level 20 Cinnamoth before capturing it. 

Video by Dot Esports

To catch a Cinnamoth, follow the same steps as you would for other Pals, that is, lower its health and then throw a Pal Sphere for a chance to catch it. While you can find Cinnamoths of Level 10 and 11, I’ve only come across ones with levels higher than 18. Fights against this creature were tough for me to tackle, especially because they almost always attack in pairs. 

Here’s what helped me:

  1. I turned on the “Attack aggressively” prompt for Arsox and Nox when I battled a Cinnamoth. Be careful, though, as your Pals can get way too aggressive with this prompt and kill the Cinnamoth. Time your Sphere accordingly. 
  2. Using a Mega Sphere helped me once, but I was able to successfully capture a Cinnamoth with a Pal Sphere as well. It took me a few failed throws before I could capture one, though. Do take as many Spheres to the fight as you can.

If solo isn’t your thing, you can take a friend to the fight to make it easier.

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com