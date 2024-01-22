Palworld has no shortage of unique creatures to catch, but some can be more annoying than others. One of the most annoying is Beegarde.

Anyone who has encountered this Pal is probably thinking the same thing; yes, this will be a tricky one to catch, but if you have the right plan it can be made substantially easier. We’ve got that plan for you here, so read on and find out exactly what you need to do so that you can add the pesky Beegarde to your collection of Pals.

How to find and catch Beegarde in Palworld

This is where they Bee. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can easily find Beegarde in the Mossanda Forest, however, the problem stems when you attempt to catch this Pal. This location can be seen on the map above.

Firstly, you’ll need Mega of Giga Pal Spheres to get a sure catch; in my experience, regular Pal Spheres were simply too weak to capture Beegarde even when weakened first. Once you’ve got your hands on these enhanced Pal Spheres, another thing you’ll need is a weapon to stun the creature.

In battle, Beegarde will charge toward you and blow itself up. As you’d expect you can’t catch it once it does this, but if you have a stun weapon like the Stun Batton or Triple Bow you can stop it from blowing up and provide a neat opening to throw one of your Pal Spheres.

This process can be tricky since Beegrade is typically traveling alongside Elizabee, so just take your time, make sure you have the right resources, and eventually you should be able to add Beegarde to your collection.