Palworld is all about creatures called Pals, and the value they bring to your team. You might ignore Partner Skills when first starting out, but you’ll soon come to realize they’re incredibly useful and shouldn’t be glossed over.

Each Pal has certain Work Capabilities, can learn up to three combat abilities, and has at least one Passive Skill. But it’s their fixed Partner Skills that make each Pal truly unique. They’re important to determine how powerful a Pal is, and to understand how to muster their strength in the most optimal way. Certain Pals are better left working at your base, like in a Ranch, while other Pals excel on the battlefield.

Partner Skills are useful in a variety of situations, and some are unlocked by crafting a specific item from Palworld’s Technology Tree. Don’t sleep on Partner Skills, because they can be totally game-changing. Once you’ve crafted the required item to unlock a Pal’s Partner Skills, it remains unlocked and usable forever, as long as you keep that Pal in your party. Here are the best Partner Skills you can get in Palworld.

The best Pal Partner Skills in Palworld

Partner Skills can help you explore the world, fight in combat, or build your base. They’re diverse, which means it’s difficult to make a definitive list on what’s best or worst: It all depends on what’s more important for you. For this reason, we’ve categorized the best Partner Skills for combat, exploration and gathering.

Best Partner Skills for combat in Palworld

Most Partner Skills in Palworld are related to combat, so there’s a plethora to choose from. Here are the ones we consider the best.

1) Aerial Missile: Jetragon

Jetragon can become a flying mount using its Partner Skill. In addition, it can shoot missiles at enemies, both on the ground and in the air. With this Partner Skill, Jetragon is the fastest flying mount in the game and a force to be reckoned with, but as it’s one of Palworld’s four Legendary Pals, it’ll take a bit of work to track it down and catch it.

2) Elemental Boosts

Several Partner Skills infuse the Pal’s element into your attacks, enhancing your damage. Here is a list of these Abilities, based on the element in question:

Guardian of the Desert ( Anubis ): Ground Element

): Ground Element Modified DNA ( Shadowbeak ): Dark Element

): Dark Element Hard Armor ( Warsect ): Fire Element and armor increase

): Fire Element and armor increase Ice Steed ( Frostallion ): Ice Element

): Ice Element Stormbringer Lava Dragon (Jormuntide Ignis): Fire Element

3) Pengullet Cannon

You can use Pengullet as a rocket launcher that deals high AoE damage. It’s tremendously impactful, but using it also depletes all of Pengullet’s HP. It’s costly but devastating on the battlefield.

There are a few other Pals that can be used as weapons through their Partner Skills. This includes Tocotoco’s Eggbomb Launcher and Jolthog‘s electrifying explosions. None deal as much damage as Pengullet’s Cannon, however, which makes it the best choice to dominate a combat encounter.

4) Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun

There also are a few Pals with Partner Skills you can activate for additional damage in combat. But instead of wielding them as weapons, they operate on their own, which makes them more reliable than the Pengullet Cannon.

Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun is the strongest of its category. When equipped, Lifmunk sits cutely on top of your head and shoots its automatic weapon at whatever enemies you aiming at. It’s an easy damage boost that doesn’t require much thinking on your part.

A similar Partner Skill is Tanzee’s Assault Rifle. This one deals more damage than Lifmunk’s SMG, but you cannot change its aim, and it’s more likely to miss its shots.

Best Partner Skill for exploration in Palworld

There are a few important Partner Skills that facilitate exploration in Palworld.

1) Clear Mind (Kitsun)

Clear Mind is undoubtedly the best exploration Partner Skill in Palworld. It grants players who mount Kitsun immunity against weather effects in hostile environments, like severe heat and cold. It’s a game-changer in the early game, and still useful when you don’t want to bother wearing specific armor.

This Ability aside, plenty of other Pals have Partner Skills that help with traversal. You can get flying mounts, water mounts, and gliders using Pals. They allow you to wander the lands of Palworld without restriction, and will save you time in the long run. You can use Jormuntide or Surfent as water mounts and Killamari or Celaray as gliders.

Best Partner Skills for gathering in Palworld

Partner Skills that help with gathering are rare in Palworld, so this category isn’t hard to choose from. They’re pretty situational. Many gathering Partner Skills make Pals spawn crafting materials when they’re working at the Ranch. For example, Lamball and Cremis drop Wool, and Mozzarina drops Milk.

They’re quite useful, but not worth choosing a Pal over another just for their Partner Skill, unless you need the materials. Here are our picks for the best Pals with Partner Skills that can help you gather more resources while you’re out on the field.

1) Hard Head (Rushoar)

Rushoar saves time while gathering Stone, as when you mount it, it can destroy boulders in your path. Simply charge through boulders to smash them, then circle back around and collect all the Stone they dropped.

2) Drill Crusher (Digtoise)

Digtoise serves as a mount, too, but it isn’t the fastest. The best part is that it that helps you gather ore while it’s your active Pal. Its ability, Shell Spin, mines Ore very efficiently, making it the perfect Ore-mining partner.