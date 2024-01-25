Palworld has taken over the gaming world since releasing in January 2024, and it’s not just because of the monkey with an assault rifle. Yeah, you read that right.

Pals are useful in so many ways in Palworld. They can be deployed at your bases to farm resources, craft and gather items, and more. But they can also help you personally on your journey, whether it be as a mount or as a battle buddy—like Tanzee, the grass monkey, with its assault rifle.

Here’s everything there is to know about how to get and use Tanzee’s Assault Rifle in Palworld.

What is Tanzee’s Assault Rifle in Palworld?

Tanzee’s Assault Rifle is a key item in Palworld and a fun and useful piece of Pal Gear for those who like to rain gunfire on their enemies. In Palworld, key items become passive abilities that unlock things like Partner Skills for the currently deployed Pal.

Acquiring Tanzee’s Assault Rifle will enable Tanzee’s Partner Skill, Cheery Rifle.

Cheery Rifle: “When activated, Tanzee will mercilessly fire an assault rifle at nearby enemies.”

If a cute little grass monkey firing an assault rifle at other enemies for you while you fight your battles sounds interesting to you (and why wouldn’t it?), then you need to grab this item as soon as you can.

How to get Tanzee’s Assault Rifle in Palworld

An early-game addition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tanzee’s Assault Rifle is unlocked as level 12 of the Technology tree for one Technology Point. Once unlocked, it can be crafted at a Pal Gear Workbench and then equipped to make use of its abilities.

It takes a long while of leveling and playing Palworld before you gain access to crafting weapons like assault rifles, but you can equip your favorite little monkey Pal with one of his own pretty early on in the game, and everyone should do it.

Here’s how to craft Tanzee’s Assault Rifle:

5 Ingot

15 Stone

15 Wood

10 Paldium Fragment

How to use Tanzee’s Assault Rifle in Palworld

Because Tanzee’s Assault Rifle is a key item, once you’ve crafted and acquired it, it becomes a passive ability that unlocks its Partner Skill and can be used indefinitely.

To use the Partner Skill “Cheery Rifle,” deploy Tanzee out of its sphere and into the field of battle. Then, trigger the skill by pressing X on Xbox or E (default key) on PC and enjoy the mayhem as the grass monkey relentlessly fires the rifle at nearby enemies.