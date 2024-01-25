Category:
Palworld

How to get and use Tocotoco’s Eggbomb Launcher in Palworld

Drop the bomb.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Jan 25, 2024 12:56 pm
Tocotoco eating from a fruit basket in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

The Eggbomb Launcher of Tocotoco is a powerful weapon in Palworld, but you might want to get it for its peculiar animation. It’s one of the most unique weapons in the game.

Recommended Videos

If you’re not careful, you can see eggs fall from the sky and explode near you: That would be because of a player using Tocotoco’s Eggbomb Launcher. Tocotoco is not sought for its work strength. Its only Work Suitability ability is Gathering, at Level One. What makes it unique and popular is its Eggbomb Launcher ability.

If you want more spark in your Palworld adventures, here is how to get the explosive weapon.

How to get use the Eggbomb Launcher of Tocotoco in Palworld

Tocotoco's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Bombs away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tocotoco’s Eggbomb Launcher can be used thanks to Technology craft. To use the Pal as a weapon, you need to wear Tocotoco’s Gloves. It’s a recipe you obtain at Level 18. Here is what you need to craft the Technology device:

  • Cloth x10
  • Leather x10
  • Fiber x15
  • Flame Organ x10
  • Paldium Fragment x15

The device is not cheap, so you need to put some effort into it. Once the Gloves are crafted, you don’t have to equip them: All you need is to acquire them. Then, you have to find and capture the funny Pal. You can find it in several locations, and when battling it, you have to be careful of its ranged bombs.

The Eggbomb Launcher is used thanks to its Partner Skill, which doesn’t change depending on the Pal you get, contrary to Passive Skills.

Once you’ve captured Tocotoco, added it to your team and crafted the Gloves, all you have is to bring it near you and pick it up to activate its Partner Skill. When you do, you’ll gain the ability to use it as an Eggbomb Launcher. It’s simple to use: You just aim carefully and shoot. The eggs explode upon impact and can deal decent damage, in addition to giving you points for style.

Tocotoco has a pretty good range when used as launcher, so feel free to experiment on some unlucky Pals to see where you’re able to throw the projectiles.

related content
Read Article How to get Pal Metal Ingot in Palworld
A screenshot of Pal Metal Ingot on a grey gradient background.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Pal Metal Ingot in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for combat in Palworld
A motivated Pal ready to empty a weapon in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for combat in Palworld
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Jolthog’s Gloves in Palworld
The player character pets Jolthog, a yellow hedgehog creature, from Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Jolthog’s Gloves in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Mossanda’s Grenade Launcher in Palworld
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Mossanda’s Grenade Launcher in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Tanzee’s Assault Rifle in Palworld
Tanzee plating seeds in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Tanzee’s Assault Rifle in Palworld
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Pal Metal Ingot in Palworld
A screenshot of Pal Metal Ingot on a grey gradient background.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Pal Metal Ingot in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for combat in Palworld
A motivated Pal ready to empty a weapon in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for combat in Palworld
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Jolthog’s Gloves in Palworld
The player character pets Jolthog, a yellow hedgehog creature, from Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Jolthog’s Gloves in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Mossanda’s Grenade Launcher in Palworld
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Mossanda’s Grenade Launcher in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 25, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Tanzee’s Assault Rifle in Palworld
Tanzee plating seeds in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Tanzee’s Assault Rifle in Palworld
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 25, 2024

Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.