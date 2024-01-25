How to get and use Tocotoco’s Eggbomb Launcher in Palworld

The Eggbomb Launcher of Tocotoco is a powerful weapon in Palworld, but you might want to get it for its peculiar animation. It’s one of the most unique weapons in the game.

If you’re not careful, you can see eggs fall from the sky and explode near you: That would be because of a player using Tocotoco’s Eggbomb Launcher. Tocotoco is not sought for its work strength. Its only Work Suitability ability is Gathering, at Level One. What makes it unique and popular is its Eggbomb Launcher ability.

If you want more spark in your Palworld adventures, here is how to get the explosive weapon.

How to get use the Eggbomb Launcher of Tocotoco in Palworld

Bombs away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tocotoco’s Eggbomb Launcher can be used thanks to Technology craft. To use the Pal as a weapon, you need to wear Tocotoco’s Gloves. It’s a recipe you obtain at Level 18. Here is what you need to craft the Technology device:

Cloth x10

Leather x10

Fiber x15

Flame Organ x10

Paldium Fragment x15

The device is not cheap, so you need to put some effort into it. Once the Gloves are crafted, you don’t have to equip them: All you need is to acquire them. Then, you have to find and capture the funny Pal. You can find it in several locations, and when battling it, you have to be careful of its ranged bombs.

The Eggbomb Launcher is used thanks to its Partner Skill, which doesn’t change depending on the Pal you get, contrary to Passive Skills.

Once you’ve captured Tocotoco, added it to your team and crafted the Gloves, all you have is to bring it near you and pick it up to activate its Partner Skill. When you do, you’ll gain the ability to use it as an Eggbomb Launcher. It’s simple to use: You just aim carefully and shoot. The eggs explode upon impact and can deal decent damage, in addition to giving you points for style.

Tocotoco has a pretty good range when used as launcher, so feel free to experiment on some unlucky Pals to see where you’re able to throw the projectiles.