How to find and catch Tocotoco in Palworld

There are many different types of Pals in Palworld, with each possessing a unique Partner Skill that makes gameplay all the more fun. If you’re looking for a strong and immensely fun Neutral buddy, Tocotoco should be your choice.

Recommended Videos

With 111 Pals in the game, it’s almost impossible to pick your favorite. But some stand out above the others, like Tocotoco. It’s an early-game Pal that makes exploration and combat a thousand times better. Here’s everything you need to know about Tocotoco, including its skills, location, and how to catch it.

Tocotoco type, work suitability, abilities, and more

Tocotoco is a Neutral-type Pal, with only one Work Suitability: Gathering level one. Therefore, it’s almost useless in your base, but makes up for it with its exceptional Partner skill, Eggbomb Launcher. It allows you to manually fire exploding eggs from Tocotoco, which is very powerful in almost every type of combat.

Bombs away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Besides this, Tocotoco are worth hunting as they drop Gunpowder, an essential element in numerous recipes to make guns and ammo. They also drop Tocotoco Feathers.

Bear in mind that when hunting Tocotocos, you need to keep your distance. This is due to their main fighting ability, where they turn themselves into bombs and explode. They’re quite fast and will try to detonate right next to you, dealing immense damage if you’re not careful.

Where to find Tocotoco in Palworld

Tocotocos spawn in Desert biomes in Palworld. There are two Deserts in Palworld’s map, and Tocotocos spawn in both. One is located just northwest of the standard starting location, while the other, much bigger desert, is up in the northwestern part of the map.

There’s plenty of space to look for Tocotocos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That said, when it comes to the second Desert, Tocotocos don’t spawn in the furthest northern region, just above the northernmost Great Eagle Statue. Stick to the areas indicated in the map above, and you’ll find plenty.

How to catch Tocotoco in Palworld

Catching Tocotoco is nothing out of the ordinary. You just need to lower its health with weapons or with the help of your Pals. Since it’s a Neutral-type Pal, it’s best to bring some Dark Pals to fight it, like Tombat, Mau, or Daedream.

There is one catch, though, and that’s Tocotoco’s ability to explode when it gets near to you. It often uses this ability when you lower its health, so make sure to throw a Pal Sphere before before it has a chance to close the distance.