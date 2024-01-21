How to get Gunpowder fast in Palworld

Once you reach level 20 in Palworld, it’s time to shoot Pals in the face. Manufacturing Gunpowder and ammunition is an important part of Palworld’s midgame, so you need to learn how to quickly and effectively make Gunpowder. This article has the answer.

How to make Gunpowder in Palworld

Gunpowder is a vital material in Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gunpowder is a level 21 Technology unlocked for one Technology Point in Palworld. You can craft Gunpowder at the same level you unlock Muskets and Coarse Ammo, and to make a single Gunpowder, you need two Charcoal and one Sulfur. In general, you need one to three Gunpowder to craft 10 ammunition, depending on how late-game the ammunition is. Then, you need at least a High-Quality Work Bench—unlocked at Technology Level 11—to make the Gunpowder itself.

Gunpowder does drop from Tocotoco and a few other self-destructing Pals, but not consistently enough to be reliable. You’ll quickly burn through ammunition in Palworld as you need to sink hundreds of bullets into huge boss Pals, so you need a way to consistently manufacture Gunpowder for yourself. This means you need to farm Sulfur and Charcoal, and we’ll show you the way.

How to farm Charcoal in Palworld

Who knew burning wood was much work? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Charcoal is a recipe you have by default, and you can make it by burning two Wood in a Furnace. To keep things efficient, you need a Kindling Pal that can monitor your Furnace for long periods, since you cannot keep a Furnace burning by yourself.

Any base with a Logging Site is an excellent place to start making Charcoal. You can also make a base with a lumber mill in an early-game forested area, like East Island or Windswept Hills—provided you haven’t exceeded the number of bases you’re allowed. Then, to keep your Furnace running, consider a Kindling Pal like Foxsparks or the much more potent Reptyro, which is also useful for making Ingots or Pal Metal. You’ll need those materials to finish making your ammo, after all.

How to farm Sulfur in Palworld

Finding Sulfur in the wild can be a dangerous venture. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Farming Sulfur is difficult in the early-game, but you’ll find a surprising number of respawning Sulfur deposits on Mount Obsidian that you can mine for consistent Sulfur. Alternatively, Sulfur deposits are relatively common in dungeons, which is the best way to farm Sulfur early on—though you’ll need to wait for the deposits to respawn. You’ll make anywhere between 30 and 90 Sulfur per run, even in early-game dungeons like the ones you find in the Windswept Hills biome.

Other late-game areas like the Desiccated Desert also have respawning deposits, but dungeons or Mount Obsidian are generally your best bet. Once you have Sulfur and Charcoal, you’re free to combine them into Gunpowder so you can get blasting.