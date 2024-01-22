How to get Charcoal in Palworld

Charcoal plays a crucial role in Palworld as it’s a key ingredient in Carbon Fiber. This component is essential for crafting late-game gear such as Ultra Pal Spheres, Shotguns, and Rifles. Fortunately, crafting Charcoal is straightforward, but you might need to use your Ingot crafting capacity to produce it.

How to craft Charcoal in Palworld Crafting Charcoal is easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Contrary to Coal, a mine-only resource, Charcoal is exclusively crafted in a furnace, with a ratio of two wood per Charcoal unit. To operate the furnace in Palworld, you need a Pal adept in Kindling. Notable Pals for this task include Foxparks with Kindling Lv. 1, Arsox at Kindling Lv. 2, and Blazehowl Noct at Kindling Lv. 3. The production speed of Charcoal increases with the Pal’s Kindling level.

If you’ve reached character level 20 or beyond, you can invest Technology Points to unlock the Flame Cauldron. Placing it in your base enhances Kindling efficiency, significantly accelerating the Charcoal crafting process.

Since furnaces are used to craft Ingots and Refined Ingots, it’s best to have a separate furnace only for Charcoal, especially if you’re managing an Ore farm in your base. This arrangement allows you to craft both items, streamlining your production and maximizing efficiency. If you still don’t need constant production of both items, just having the furnace make Charcoal while you wait for your Pals to gather more Ore should be enough. Just remember you need five Charcoal to make one Carbon Fiber.

I find using Charcoal for crafting Carbon Fiber way more straightforward than using two Coal. Sure, Coal might seem cheaper at first glance, but Charcoal can be churned out passively with a furnace. Coal, on the other hand, demands active farming, not to mention it’s also needed for Refined Ingots. So, I recommend leaning into using Charcoal for your Carbon Fiber needs as much as possible. It’s just simpler that way.