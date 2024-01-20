How to get a Kindling Pal for the Smelter in Palworld

Let’s face it: Certain Pals are just better at some jobs than others. As you build out your base in Palworld, you’ll eventually need a Kindling Pal, one that’s capable of firing up a furnace and turning ore into ingots.

Only certain types of Pals will be able to get the job done. You’ll need a Pal with the Kindling icon under the “Work Suitability” section of their stats before you can use a furnace. If you don’t know where to look, though, it can be tough to know how to find a Kindling Pal and add it to your base.

Where to find a Kindling Pal in Palworld

Look for the campfire icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most Fire-type Pals—like Foxparks, Rooby, or Arsox—will have the Kindling stat, which appears as a campfire-like icon in the Work Suitability section of their details page, as shown in the image above. The first Fire-type from that list, Foxparks, is easy to find compared to most of the Pals you’ll encounter in the game, and will be located in the starting region when you first start your Palworld adventure.

From the starting region, run around in the grassy hills for a while before you find a Foxparks. Once you’ve located one, simply catch it like you would any other Pal. When it’s been added to either your party or the Pal Box, add it to your base and make sure you have a furnace built and ready to go.

How to make your Kindling Pal use the Furnace

To make your Kindling Pal use the furnace, follow these easy steps:

Approach the furnace and hit the interact key. Select the recipe you’d like to create.

Once you’ve selected your recipe, your Kindling Pal should automatically run over and begin turning up the heat—as long as it’s not busy doing another chore, like cooking. If your fire-breathing friend has prioritized another task and you’d prefer it to make ingots, you can directly assign it to the furnace. To do so, approach the Pal, lift it, and then throw it at the structure of your choice, as shown in the video below. If you’ve done it correctly, you’ll have text on the left side of your screen informing you that the Pal has been assigned to the structure.

Video by Dot Esports

From there, your Pal will begin prioritizing whatever recipe you select. Regardless of whether you create a new task elsewhere, the Pal will remain by the furnace and patiently await your orders as long as it’s assigned there. Now all you need is plenty of ore to keep it busy.