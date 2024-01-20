How to get Sulfur in Palworld

Once you start making guns in Palworld, there is one resource you’ll need time and time again—Sulfur. Used to make Gunpowder, Sulfur is a mid-game resource you’ll need a substantial amount of, and it only spawns in a handful of locations. Don’t be discouraged if you’re having trouble finding it.

Like most other items in Palworld, the game doesn’t tell you where to go to find Sulfur, so most players will scour the map for hours until they happen to some across it. We’re here to save you that headache, so here’s exactly where you can find Sulfur so you can get back on the grind.

Sulfur location in Palworld

Palworld’s Desert biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports A Sulfur Node. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like Coal, High Tier Pal Oil, and a bunch of other useful resources for making guns, you can find Sulfur in abundance in the desert biome in the north of the map. It is also the home to Anubis, Digtoise, and other useful and powerful Pals.

You can spot Sulfur by looking for a large green rock in these areas. But while there’s a lot of it, it’s aimlessly scattered around the area. Sulfur nodes look like they have a bit of moss on them, and they only yield Sulfur when you hit them with a high-tier pickaxe.

As Sulfur is a fairly heavy resource, you should either prepare to make multiple trips between the desert and your base, or set up a base nearby where the nodes spawn to make transporting the materials easier. You need to have a large capacity, though, as Sulfur is heavy.

Alternatively, you can place a Palbox nearby a Sulfur node for easier transportation, and when you feel like you have enough, simply destroy the Palbox to move it somewhere else in the future.