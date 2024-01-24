Best Pals to use in a Ranch in Palworld

After finally setting up your space and building a base in Palworld, one of the best ways to create a self-sustaining camp is by building a Ranch with a few select Pals stationed to graze within.

A Ranch is the best way to begin automating your base, so you can find resources without needing to venture out and spend your precious time eliminating Pals. Instead, you can let your Pals do all of the hard work for you while you finish up more worthwhile ventures, like discovering new locations, plundering caves, and capturing rarer Pals.

You will, however, need to assign specific Pals to your Ranch if you want to get the most out of it during your stay among the islands. Some of these Pals are just simply better than others; the higher their level, the faster they’ll produce the work at hand.

Best Pals for a Ranch in Palworld

In Palworld, there are several different Pals that can be assigned to a Ranch, but there are a select few that either provide rarer resources than others, or give multiple kinds of resources while they graze within those wooden fences. All of the current Pals that can be placed in a Ranch are:

Pal Name Farming Level Items Produced Beegarde Level One Honey Caprity Level One Red Berries, Wool Chikipi Level One Eggs Cremis Level One Wool Flambelle Level One Flame Organs Lamball Level One Wool Mau Level One Gold Coins Mau Cryst Level One Gold Coins Melpaca Level One Wool Mozzarina Level One Milk Sibelyx Level One High Quality Cloth Vixy Level One Gold Coins, Arrows, Pal Spheres Woolipop Level One Cotton Candy

The best Pals to place in a Ranch are:

Vixy

Mau

Sibelyx

Chikipi + Mozzarina + Caprity + Beegarde

Vixy

Vixy is a great Pal to place in a Ranch for the early game since it’s able to dig up a plethora of important resources, including Arrows, Gold, and even Blue Pal Spheres. In the beginning of your adventure, Pal Spheres will be essential when trying to grind up some experience points since you get most of your XP from capturing Pals. Additionally, Vixy is easy to catch and can be found relatively close to your starting spawn point.

Element: Neutral

Neutral Partner Skill : Dig Here!

: Dig Here! Work Suitability : Gathering Level One, Farming Level One

: Gathering Level One, Farming Level One Possible Drops: Leather, Bone

Leather, Bone Hunger: 1/10

Mau

Mau might be a bit harder to find than other Pals since they only spawn in caves and dungeons, but if you’re looking for a steady supply of gold for you and your teammates, they are a great way to keep a steady income. They will periodically drop 10 Gold Coins in your Ranch when assigned, making them a perfect asset to keep as a money-making machine.

Element: Dark

Dark Partner Skill : Gold Digger

: Gold Digger Work Suitability : Farming Level One

: Farming Level One Possible Drops: Gold Coin

Gold Coin Hunger: 1/10

Sibelyx

Sibelyx might be a mid-to-late game Pal that you’ll only find near the snowy regions of the world near the top of the map, but its usefulness on your Ranch will be much-appreciated once you find and capture one. When assigned to the Ranch, this Pal will generate High Quality Cloth, which is used to create specific types of armor, the Giga Glider, and the Large Pal Bed. Instead of needing 10 Cloth, you can wait for Sibelyx to drop it for you and skip the entire process of refining as well.

Element: Ice

Ice Partner Skill : Silk Maker

: Silk Maker Work Suitability : Medicine Production Level Two, Cooling Level Two, Farming Level One

: Medicine Production Level Two, Cooling Level Two, Farming Level One Possible Drops: High Quality Cloth, Ice Organ

High Quality Cloth, Ice Organ Hunger: 5/10

Beegarde

In order to breed different Pals, you’ll need a steady supply of Cake for the Breeding Farm. As a result, you’ll have to collect four different resources to bake this sweet dessert, including Eggs, Milk, Red Berries, and Honey. Chikipi, Mozzarina, and Caprity are relatively easy to find and capture in Palworld, but Beegarde is a lot rarer to spot. Honey is also a premium item that can only be found from Beegarde, so having one of these hard workers at your Ranch will cut down on a ton of time.