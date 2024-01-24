Category:
Palworld

All Pals you can ride in Palworld

Wish I could ride them in real life.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Jan 24, 2024 07:02 am
Player riding a Rushoar in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Riding Pals is not just one of many exhilarating actions you can indulge in Palworld, but it’s also one of its best features, making travel easier and more fun. A lot of those creatures you come across can offer a quick ride, so here’s a list of all rideable Pals. 

All rideable Pals in Palworld, listed

Mount is a Pal Partner Skill in Palworld. Pals with the Mount Partner Skill can be ridden by players to reduce travel time. There are three types of rideable Pals: land mount, water mount, and flying mount. Rideable Pals can offer more than just a ride; most support additional powers that players can utilize while riding them.

All land mounts in Palworld 

As the type name suggests, you can ride the following Pals on land:

  • Blazehowl Noct
  • Dinossom
  • Direhowl
  • Eikthyrdeer
  • Eikthyrdeer Terra
  • Kitsun
  • Mammorest
  • Mammorest Cryst
  • Mossanda
  • Necromus
  • Paladius
  • Pyrin Noct
  • Reindrix
  • Relaxaurus
  • Rushoar
  • Wumpo Botan
  • Ice Reptyro
  • Rayhound
  • Sweepa
  • Kingpaca
  • Blazamut
  • Maraith
  • Relaxasaurus Lux
  • Shadowbeak
  • Reptyro
  • Broncherry
  • Melpaca
  • Grintale
  • Pyrin
  • Surfent Terra
  • Jormuntide Ignis
  • Univolt
  • Dinossom Lux
  • Arsox
  • Fenglope
  • Chillet
  • Grizzbolt

All flying mounts in Palworld

You can fly on the backs of the following Pals: 

All water mounts in Palworld

Glide across the vast water bodies on the backs of the following Pals: 

Note: The list will be updated as we discover more Pals or new ones are added.

How to unlock riding Pals in Palworld

To ride Pals in Palworld, you’ need a saddle created specifically for the Pal you want to ride. The ride option on a rideable Pal will be locked for you if you don’t own the required saddle. 

You can unlock recipes for various Pal saddles from Palworld’s Technology tab. Some of these recipes only unlock after you reach a certain level, so be wary of that. To build saddles, you also need a Pal Gear Workbench—you can unlock it from the Technology tab if you don’t have it already.

How to get and use Foxparks' Flamethrower in Palworld
Foxparks blowing fire into a campfire in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Foxparks’ Flamethrower in Palworld
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 24, 2024
Best Pals for Lumbering in Palworld
A Pal Trainer watches a Robinquill cut down a tree in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Lumbering in Palworld
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Jan 24, 2024
Best Ground Pals in Palworld
A Pal Trainer reaches up to pet the jackal-like Anubis Pal in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Ground Pals in Palworld
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Jan 24, 2024
Best Palworld custom settings: Damage, health and stamina
A player in Palworld riding an Arsox in front of Paladius.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Palworld custom settings: Damage, health and stamina
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Jan 24, 2024
Best Grass Pals in Palworld
A player in Palworld petting Petallia.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Grass Pals in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 24, 2024
Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com