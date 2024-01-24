All Pals you can ride in Palworld

Riding Pals is not just one of many exhilarating actions you can indulge in Palworld, but it’s also one of its best features, making travel easier and more fun. A lot of those creatures you come across can offer a quick ride, so here’s a list of all rideable Pals.
All rideable Pals in Palworld, listed
Mount is a Pal Partner Skill in Palworld. Pals with the Mount Partner Skill can be ridden by players to reduce travel time. There are three types of rideable Pals: land mount, water mount, and flying mount. Rideable Pals can offer more than just a ride; most support additional powers that players can utilize while riding them.
All land mounts in Palworld
As the type name suggests, you can ride the following Pals on land:
- Blazehowl Noct
- Dinossom
- Direhowl
- Eikthyrdeer
- Eikthyrdeer Terra
- Kitsun
- Mammorest
- Mammorest Cryst
- Mossanda
- Necromus
- Paladius
- Pyrin Noct
- Reindrix
- Relaxaurus
- Rushoar
- Wumpo Botan
- Ice Reptyro
- Rayhound
- Sweepa
- Kingpaca
- Blazamut
- Maraith
- Relaxasaurus Lux
- Shadowbeak
- Reptyro
- Broncherry
- Melpaca
- Grintale
- Pyrin
- Surfent Terra
- Jormuntide Ignis
- Univolt
- Dinossom Lux
- Arsox
- Fenglope
- Chillet
- Grizzbolt
All flying mounts in Palworld
You can fly on the backs of the following Pals:
- Astegon
- Elphidran
- Elphidran Aqua
- Frostallion
- Frostallion Noct
- Jetragon
- Ragnahawk
- Vanwyrm
- Shadowbeak
- Faleris
- Quivern
- Beakon
- Nitewing
- Helzephyr
- Suzaku
- Suzaku Aqua
All water mounts in Palworld
Glide across the vast water bodies on the backs of the following Pals:
- Jormuntide
- Surfent
- Azurobe
Note: The list will be updated as we discover more Pals or new ones are added.
How to unlock riding Pals in Palworld
To ride Pals in Palworld, you’ need a saddle created specifically for the Pal you want to ride. The ride option on a rideable Pal will be locked for you if you don’t own the required saddle.
You can unlock recipes for various Pal saddles from Palworld’s Technology tab. Some of these recipes only unlock after you reach a certain level, so be wary of that. To build saddles, you also need a Pal Gear Workbench—you can unlock it from the Technology tab if you don’t have it already.