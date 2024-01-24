All Pals you can ride in Palworld

Riding Pals is not just one of many exhilarating actions you can indulge in Palworld, but it’s also one of its best features, making travel easier and more fun. A lot of those creatures you come across can offer a quick ride, so here’s a list of all rideable Pals.

All rideable Pals in Palworld, listed

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mount is a Pal Partner Skill in Palworld. Pals with the Mount Partner Skill can be ridden by players to reduce travel time. There are three types of rideable Pals: land mount, water mount, and flying mount. Rideable Pals can offer more than just a ride; most support additional powers that players can utilize while riding them.

All land mounts in Palworld

As the type name suggests, you can ride the following Pals on land:

Blazehowl Noct

Dinossom

Direhowl

Eikthyrdeer

Eikthyrdeer Terra

Kitsun

Mammorest

Mammorest Cryst

Mossanda

Necromus

Paladius

Pyrin Noct

Reindrix

Relaxaurus

Rushoar

Wumpo Botan

Ice Reptyro

Rayhound

Sweepa

Kingpaca

Blazamut

Maraith

Relaxasaurus Lux

Shadowbeak

Reptyro

Broncherry

Melpaca

Grintale

Pyrin

Surfent Terra

Jormuntide Ignis

Univolt

Dinossom Lux

Arsox

Fenglope

Chillet

Grizzbolt

All flying mounts in Palworld

You can fly on the backs of the following Pals:

Astegon

Elphidran

Elphidran Aqua

Frostallion

Frostallion Noct

Jetragon

Ragnahawk

Vanwyrm

Shadowbeak

Faleris

Quivern

Beakon

Nitewing

Helzephyr

Suzaku

Suzaku Aqua

All water mounts in Palworld

Glide across the vast water bodies on the backs of the following Pals:

Jormuntide

Surfent

Azurobe

Note: The list will be updated as we discover more Pals or new ones are added.

How to unlock riding Pals in Palworld

To ride Pals in Palworld, you’ need a saddle created specifically for the Pal you want to ride. The ride option on a rideable Pal will be locked for you if you don’t own the required saddle.

You can unlock recipes for various Pal saddles from Palworld’s Technology tab. Some of these recipes only unlock after you reach a certain level, so be wary of that. To build saddles, you also need a Pal Gear Workbench—you can unlock it from the Technology tab if you don’t have it already.