How to find and catch Paladius in Palworld

Legendary Pals in Palworld are some of the strongest you can get your hands on, though the process of doing so isn’t easy.

Paladius is one of several Legendary Pals available in Palworld and boasts a Partner Skill that makes traversal much easier (you can triple jump while riding it). But before you even think about riding this powerful steed on your adventures, you have to catch it—and we have all the details you need.

Where to find Paladius in Palworld

Hot and sweaty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Paladius can only be found in one location in Palworld (northeast of the map in the Desicrated Desert). This Legendary Pal is set as a Level 50 boss encounter and provides a huge test of strength if you are to add it to your collection.

As Paladius is located in the desert, bring both Heat Resistant Clothing and Cold Resistant Clothing to access the area to deal with the scorching temperatures during the day and the freezing environment at night. If you do not have the required protection, your health will quickly deplete when traveling across this area of the map.

Paladius is easy to spot when you get to the location due to its huge appearance, and you’ll also see Necromus in the same spot—making the fight much harder.

How to catch Paladius in Palworld

Double trouble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Catching Paladius is not easy because it is located alongside Necromus, and engaging one of these Legendary Pals will also result in the other attacking you. As a result, you’ll have to fight both simultaneously, and each of the Legendary Pals is Level 50.

Paladius has the Neutral Element and is weak to the Dark Element, so Pals like Kingpaca, Fenlope, and Lunaris are great party members. But Necromus has the Dark Element and will be super effective against those Pals.

Necromus is weak to Pals with the Dragon Element, making Elphidran, Quivern, and Jormuntide great options. However, the best Pal to fight Paladius and Necromus is Astegon because it has the Dark/Dragon Element and is super effective against both Legendary Pals.

Focus your attacks on Paladius if looking to catch this Pal, and be careful not to accidentally defeat it. But if you do, it will respawn eventually. When it has low enough health, return any Pals to their Pal Spheres and start attempting to catch it—and make sure you have enough Legendary Spheres, as this is the best way to guarantee a catch.