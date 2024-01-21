How to find and catch Lunaris in Palworld

Many Pals in Palworld only appear in a single location on the map, and Lunaris is among them—but we’ve tracked down the precise spot.

Recommended Videos

Lunaris is a particularly useful Pal in Palworld as it has Handiwork Lv3 Work Suitability, making it one of the best Pals to have at your base to assist with crafting. That said, its rarity makes it significantly harder to track down, and you’ll have to do some preparation for the hunt.

Thankfully, Lunaris isn’t the most difficult Pal to capture once you know where to look, and we’ve got the tips you need to add it to your Paldeck.

Where to find Lunaris in Palworld

Head to this spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lunaris can only be found in one location in Palworld, and is solely located at the Sea Breeze Archipelago. This island is southwest of the standard spawn area on the Windswept Islands, with the nearest Fast Travel point located north of the dungeon.

You can find the Lunaris dungeon slightly southwest of the Alpha Gumoss, atop a hill. Be careful though, as it’s possible there’ll be a Syndicate Camp nearby, and you may have to clear the area first.

Fortunately, there are no other major threats nearby, and you won’t have to worry about the environment (like you will when hunting Anubis), so preparing for the fight doesn’t take long at all.

How to catch Lunaris in Palworld

Get ready to fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lunaris is a level 32 boss fight, so make sure you and your Pals are high enough level. Lunaris has the Neutral Element type, making it weak to Dark-Element Pals like Daedream, Depresso, Nox, and Mau.

Daedream is a great choice for this fight as you can have the Pal fight alongside you after crafting the Daedream Collar, increasing the amount of active Pals that can join you in battle. If you have multiple Daedream in your party, they’ll all join the fight.

That said, there is the danger that Daedream will kill Lunaris before you catch it and, when using the Daedream Collar, you can’t quickly return it to your Pal Sphere. Therefore, it’s safer to use just one Pal and call it back when Lunaris is low enough on health to start throwing Pal Spheres.

I caught Lunaris using a Giga Sphere, though the starting Capture Chance was low and you may not be as lucky as I was. If you can do so, it’s worth bringing stronger Pal Spheres to make it easier for you.