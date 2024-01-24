How to find and catch Reptyro in Palworld

Once you get to the latter portions of Palworld you’re going to want to seek out the most optimal Pals for your production needs. One of these Pals in Reptyro.

Reptyro isn’t just strong, but it’s also without a doubt one of the best Mining Pals in Palworld, and on top of that, it just looks really cool. That should be enough to have your interest piqued and to help further we’ve got you sorted with details to find and catch this incredible Pal.

Reptyro type, work sustainability, and more

This fiery Pal is bred for battle, but can also be a handy asset to your Mining system. With both the Fire and Ground types, this Pal can mine ore and smelt it as necessary, so it’s something you’ll want to add to your production line.

Where to find Reptyro in Palworld

You can find Reptryo on the Volcano island in the South West of the Palworld map. You’ll see the creature appear a lot alongside the side of the Volcano, but be careful, they can travel in pairs which may cause you some issues.

To reach this part of the map you’ll need to have the appropriate armor so you don’t burn to death (trust me on that one, I cooked a few times). Heat Resistant Pelt Armor is the best option in our opinion as it doesn’t take too much to craft, but still provides the protection you will need.

It’s also worth noting that Reptyro shows up in the high level 30s, so make sure you’re equipped with the right Pals before you head on out hunting.

How to catch Reptyro in Palworld

Reptro is a powerful Fire and Ground-type creature so your best bet is to bring strong Water-type Pals to the battle when you’re trying to capture it. It is also important to note that regular Pal Spheres will not work to capture this creature, so bring with you Ultra Spheres or Legendary Spheres to increase your chances.