How to find and catch Blazamut in Palworld

Certain late-game Pals are mandatory for your endgame Palworld progression, as they’re simply way too powerful to miss out on having them in your party. One of these is Blazamut.

With its Fire Element, Blazamut is a perfect addition to your roster if you’re looking to embark on dangerous adventures, especially in the Snow biome, where you can find the Legendary Ice Pal, Frostallion. It’s also useful in your base, since it has Kindling and Mining. Finding Blazamut isn’t too hard, as it spawns in two different locations. Here’s everything you need to know, including where to find it and how to catch it.

Blazamut type, work suitability, abilities, and more

Big dog. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blazamut is a Fire type Pal in Palworld, and depending on where you find it, it has a different level. You’ll never find one below level 40, so it’s best to look for Blazamut once you reach that point.

Since it’s a late-game Pal, it knows most Fire skills, including Power Shot, Ignis Blast, Stone Blast, Ignis Breath, Ignis Rage, Fire Ball, and Rock Lance. When caught or killed, Blazamut drops Coal and Flame Organ. Like every other Pal, it has a partner skill in the form of Magma Kaiser, which enhances Fire attacks while mounted. As far as Work Suitability goes, it has Kindling level three and Mining level four.

Where to find Blazamut in Palworld

Blazamut appears in two locations in Palworld. The first is the Scorching Mineshaft southwest of the Foot of the Volcano fast travel point, while the other is the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary in the northeastern part of the map. A flying Pal will help you access the latter, but you can also swim there if you have a good Water-type Pal like a Surfent.

You can find it in two different parts of the map. Image by Dot Esports/Remix by Mateusz Miter

In the Scorching Mineshaft, the Blazamut you find there is a level 49 boss. The ones spawning in the Wildlife Sanctuary are between level 40 and 43.

How to catch Blazamut in Palworld

Catching Blazamut isn’t a tough task, as long as you match its level or are slightly above it. With enough damage, you can easily lower its health on your own with weapons like the Assault Rifle, then you can catch it with an Ultra Sphere, which is perfect for snagging Pals above level 40.

If you need some help to take down Blazamut, Water-type Pals are obviously the most effective. Therefore, mid-game Pals like Azurobe, Kelpsea, and Surfent are excellent choices when fighting Blazamut.