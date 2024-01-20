How to find and catch Vanwyrm in Palworld

In Palworld, Vanwyrm is a strong Fire/Dark-type Pal that you can capture, but this creature is an elusive one. I’ve discovered the lava region of Mount Obsidian is a great location to capture this Pal, so here’s how you can do it in the game.

Where to find Vanwyrm in Palworld (Map Location)

Visit Mount Obsidian to find Vanwyrm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vanwyrm is a powerful Fire/Dark-type creature in Palworld, and you’ll encounter them abundantly at Mount Obsidian. This region is located on the southwestern part of the map (check the image above for the precise location), full of powerful Fire-type creatures. The atmosphere at Mount Obsidian is hot, and you must have heat-resistant armor, clothes, and trinkets to prevail.

During the daytime, creatures like Pyrin, Arsox, Blazehowl, Leezpunk Ignis, Incineram, Gobfin Ignis, and Vanwyrm are commonly found in the lava-filled areas of Mount Obsidian. Similarly, you’ll encounter creatures like Pyrin Noct, Blazehowl Noct, and Incineram Noct at night in this area. Apart from that, Mount Obsidian is also home to Jetragon, an overpowered legendary Dragon-type Pal.

How to catch Vanwyrm in Palworld

Weaken Vanwyrm by dealing damage with weapons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Catching Pals requires you to weaken them before throwing a capturing Sphere. Use the same technique with Vanwyrm: Fire at the creature with your weapons to lower its HP. Once it is weakened, throw the Sphere at the Pal to capture it. It is best to use a Single-shot Rifle or a Bow to weaken creatures, as powerful weapons like the Assault Rifles often end up eliminating them.

Capture a Vanwyrm using Spheres. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While catching a Pal, check the Capture Rate that pops up when you use Spheres to see the odds. I recommend using Giga Spheres (or higher) to capture powerful Pals like Vanwyrm. Since this Pal tends to move in herds, you can use the Scatter Sphere Launcher to capture multiple creatures at once.

How to ride Vanwyrm in Palworld

Craft Vanwyrm Saddle to ride the Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vanwyrm is a ridable Pal, and you can fly around the map after mounting this creature. To ride this Pal, you need the Vanwyrm Saddle (unlocks at Technology Level 21). Once unlocked, craft the saddle at a Pal Gear Workbench at your base with the following resources:

Leather – 20

– 20 Flame Organ – 10

– 10 Ingot – 15

– 15 Fiber – 30

– 30 Paldium Fragment – 20

Ride on Vanwyrm with the Saddle equipped. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the saddle is ready, you’ll be able to ride on Vanwyrm’s back to fly around. Vanwyrm can perform Active Skills while flying around, so use the creature’s abilities to attack enemies from above.