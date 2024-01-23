Category:
Palworld

How to get Suzaku Aqua in Palworld

I wish it was easy.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jan 22, 2024 09:08 pm
Suzaku Aqua in Palworld
Image via Pocket Pair

Suzaku Aqua, number 102b in the Palworld Paldeck, is not your ordinary Pal. It’s a fusion Pal, meaning it’s the by-product of two different Pals. As they are rare, getting them can be challenging if you don’t know where to look or what Pals to breed.

Recommended Videos

Palworld: How to get Suzaku Aqua, explained

To get Suzaku Aqua in Palworld, you must breed a Suzaku with a Water-type Pal, or you can find the egg (the Huge Damp Egg) in the wild. While both options sound easy, they can be a little complicated.

How to breed a Suzaku Aqua in Palworld

To breed a Suzaku Aqua, you must follow these steps:

  1. Capture a Suzaku (either male or female).
    • I found mine near Duneshelter at the coordinates 403 and 304. This is a high-level zone, so the Pals in this area are dangerous, so bring your best guns and Pals to the hunt.
  2. Capture a Water-type Pal (must be the opposite gender of your Suzaku).
    • This can be any Pal, like a Fuack, Penking, or Teafant, as long as they’re the opposite gender to your Suzaku.
  3. Unlock and build the Breeding Farm.
  4. Place Suzaku and your Water Pal at the Breeding Farm.
  5. Supply the farm with Cake.
  6. Take the egg and place it in an Egg Incubator.

Once the egg has gotten nice and toasty, your Suzaku Aqua will hatch, and you’ll have a beautiful new mount to add to your collection. It also has a level three Watering work suitability, so it’s excellent at watering plants and working the Crusher and Mill.

Where to find a Suzaku Aqua egg in Palworld

If breeding seems like too much work, you can also find a Suzaku Aqua egg in the wild. Although they spawn randomly, I’ve had great luck at the coordinates –127 and 142 (northwest of No Man’s Trail) and -14 and 31 (northeast of Cold Shore). You’ll know you have the right egg if it’s dark blue and called a “Huge Damp Egg.

Like the breeding method, you simply need to add the Huge Damp Egg to an incubator and wait 20 minutes, and you’ll have a Suzaku Aqua.

Getting a Suzaku Aqua can be tedious, but as it’s strong and a fantastic flying mount, it’s worth the effort, especially if you want to complete your Palworld Paldeck.

related content
Read Article How to download mods for Palworld
An in game image of three Pals with guns from Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to download mods for Palworld
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Gliders in Palworld
Palworld character gliding through sky
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Gliders in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway and others Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Best Palworld Ore farm locations, listed
Woman standing on a cliff overlooking trees in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Palworld Ore farm locations, listed
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to get and use a Hip Lantern in Palworld
Foxparks blowing fire into a campfire in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use a Hip Lantern in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to get Bones in Palworld
Vixy being petted in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Bones in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to download mods for Palworld
An in game image of three Pals with guns from Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to download mods for Palworld
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Gliders in Palworld
Palworld character gliding through sky
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Gliders in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway and others Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Best Palworld Ore farm locations, listed
Woman standing on a cliff overlooking trees in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Palworld Ore farm locations, listed
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to get and use a Hip Lantern in Palworld
Foxparks blowing fire into a campfire in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use a Hip Lantern in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to get Bones in Palworld
Vixy being petted in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Bones in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 22, 2024

Author

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.