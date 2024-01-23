How to get Suzaku Aqua in Palworld

Suzaku Aqua, number 102b in the Palworld Paldeck, is not your ordinary Pal. It’s a fusion Pal, meaning it’s the by-product of two different Pals. As they are rare, getting them can be challenging if you don’t know where to look or what Pals to breed.
Palworld: How to get Suzaku Aqua, explained
To get Suzaku Aqua in Palworld, you must breed a Suzaku with a Water-type Pal, or you can find the egg (the Huge Damp Egg) in the wild. While both options sound easy, they can be a little complicated.
How to breed a Suzaku Aqua in Palworld
To breed a Suzaku Aqua, you must follow these steps:
- Capture a Suzaku (either male or female).
- I found mine near Duneshelter at the coordinates 403 and 304. This is a high-level zone, so the Pals in this area are dangerous, so bring your best guns and Pals to the hunt.
- Capture a Water-type Pal (must be the opposite gender of your Suzaku).
- This can be any Pal, like a Fuack, Penking, or Teafant, as long as they’re the opposite gender to your Suzaku.
- Unlock and build the Breeding Farm.
- Place Suzaku and your Water Pal at the Breeding Farm.
- Supply the farm with Cake.
- Take the egg and place it in an Egg Incubator.
Once the egg has gotten nice and toasty, your Suzaku Aqua will hatch, and you’ll have a beautiful new mount to add to your collection. It also has a level three Watering work suitability, so it’s excellent at watering plants and working the Crusher and Mill.
Where to find a Suzaku Aqua egg in Palworld
If breeding seems like too much work, you can also find a Suzaku Aqua egg in the wild. Although they spawn randomly, I’ve had great luck at the coordinates –127 and 142 (northwest of No Man’s Trail) and -14 and 31 (northeast of Cold Shore). You’ll know you have the right egg if it’s dark blue and called a “Huge Damp Egg.“
Like the breeding method, you simply need to add the Huge Damp Egg to an incubator and wait 20 minutes, and you’ll have a Suzaku Aqua.
Getting a Suzaku Aqua can be tedious, but as it’s strong and a fantastic flying mount, it’s worth the effort, especially if you want to complete your Palworld Paldeck.