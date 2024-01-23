How to get Suzaku Aqua in Palworld

Suzaku Aqua, number 102b in the Palworld Paldeck, is not your ordinary Pal. It’s a fusion Pal, meaning it’s the by-product of two different Pals. As they are rare, getting them can be challenging if you don’t know where to look or what Pals to breed.

Palworld: How to get Suzaku Aqua, explained

Suzaku is the main parent when breeding a Suzaku Aqua. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get Suzaku Aqua in Palworld, you must breed a Suzaku with a Water-type Pal, or you can find the egg (the Huge Damp Egg) in the wild. While both options sound easy, they can be a little complicated.

How to breed a Suzaku Aqua in Palworld

To breed a Suzaku Aqua, you must follow these steps:

Capture a Suzaku (either male or female). I found mine near Duneshelter at the coordinates 403 and 304. This is a high-level zone, so the Pals in this area are dangerous, so bring your best guns and Pals to the hunt. Capture a Water-type Pal (must be the opposite gender of your Suzaku). This can be any Pal, like a Fuack, Penking, or Teafant, as long as they’re the opposite gender to your Suzaku. Unlock and build the Breeding Farm. Place Suzaku and your Water Pal at the Breeding Farm. Supply the farm with Cake. Take the egg and place it in an Egg Incubator.

The egg incubator can be obtained at level seven. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once the egg has gotten nice and toasty, your Suzaku Aqua will hatch, and you’ll have a beautiful new mount to add to your collection. It also has a level three Watering work suitability, so it’s excellent at watering plants and working the Crusher and Mill.

Where to find a Suzaku Aqua egg in Palworld

If breeding seems like too much work, you can also find a Suzaku Aqua egg in the wild. Although they spawn randomly, I’ve had great luck at the coordinates –127 and 142 (northwest of No Man’s Trail) and -14 and 31 (northeast of Cold Shore). You’ll know you have the right egg if it’s dark blue and called a “Huge Damp Egg.“

Like the breeding method, you simply need to add the Huge Damp Egg to an incubator and wait 20 minutes, and you’ll have a Suzaku Aqua.

Getting a Suzaku Aqua can be tedious, but as it’s strong and a fantastic flying mount, it’s worth the effort, especially if you want to complete your Palworld Paldeck.