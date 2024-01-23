How to find and catch Suzaku in Palworld

If you are working on completing your Paldex in Palworld, you will eventually need to find Suzaku. Suzaku hangs out at a specific part of the map, so can be easy to miss. Here’s where this Pal likes to roam around and how you can catch it.

Recommended Videos

Before you catch Suzaku in Palworld

Hot stuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before looking for this huge flying beast in Palworld, make sure you are properly prepared. I recommend you don’t search for Suzaku until you are, at least, level 40. Definitely bring a gun. I recommend the Makeshift Hangun, as Suzaku will most likely be flying really high, and you will need a ranged weapon to bring him down. To catch Suzaku, I recommend you bring an Ultra Pal Sphere. You should know how to make it by level 40. While you probably can do it with a Hyper or a Giga Pal Sphere, I’d just go with the Ultra so that you don’t end up wasting too many spheres.

Additionally, you can also bring a flying Pal to help you out. If you want a really strong one early in the game, you can get Quivern pretty early. The area where Suzaku hangs out is also a desert, so heat is also going to be a problem. Ensure you equip a heat-resistant armor so you don’t get a heatstroke. The Heat Resistant Metal Armor should be more than enough, provided you dodge through most attacks.

Where to find Suzaku in Palworld

Palworld Suzaku location. Image via mapgenie.io

You can find Suzaku near Duneshelter at around 403,304. This is the desert area on the northeastern part of the world map. If you can’t find him, go around the small body of water in the very middle of the desert. Needless to say, there are other strong Pals in this area, so make sure you are prepared before you venture out here.

How to catch Suzaku in Palworld

Suzaku isn’t particularly strong if you are properly geared, but it can hit hard. Just dodge through its attacks, fire when you can, and you should be able to catch Suzaku easily.

That’s all there is to it. You can later breed Suzaku with a water Pal to get Suzaku Aqua. Whatever you decide to do, I hope you have fun playing Palworld.

That’s all there is to it. Have fun catching a Suzaku, and try to be kind to your Pals.