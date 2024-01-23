How to find and catch Sweepa in Palworld

Palworld has a lot of adorable creatures, but Sweepa has its own fanbase. While catching the goofy fluffball isn’t a tough job, it can be difficult to find, so here’s everything you need to know about the process.
How to find Sweepa in Palworld
I encountered my first Sweepa—accompanied by a swarm of Swees—near the Fast Travel point at the Bridge of the Twin Knights and managed to defeat it quite easily. Of course, I was out capturing Pals with my friend, so it might not seem as easy for solo players or those lower than level 10.
The second Sweepa I found was stationed a little south of the Small Cove Fast Travel point; it appeared as a Level 11 boss and was quite easy for me to defeat as a solo player.
Sweepa’s Pal Deck entry highlights significant portions of the Palworld map as its habitat. But according to my experience, the fluffball spawns outside its habitat—just not as commonly. I suggest visiting the highlighted portions of the map for a definitive chance to run into Sweepa and its cute little Swees. If you’re looking to farm an Ancient Technology point, you can give the Sweepa boss location near Small Cove a visit, too.
How to catch a Sweepa in Palworld
For both my Sweepa encounters in Palworld, I used Arsox to lower their HP before hurling Pal Spheres. Having taught Arsox a third skill—Plasma Tornado—with the help of a skill fruit, I used it against Sweepa to deal effective damage.
Sweepa is an Ice-type Pal, so it should be weak against Electric and Fire-type moves. Make sure you pick a Pal with moves of these types before challenging a Sweepa. Besides this, the process of capturing Sweepa is more or less the same as most Pals—lower its HP and throw a Pal Sphere at it. I didn’t need to use a Mega Sphere, but if you want to, you can use it to reduce the chances of Sweepa escaping and putting your efforts to waste.