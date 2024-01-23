How to find and catch Sweepa in Palworld

Palworld has a lot of adorable creatures, but Sweepa has its own fanbase. While catching the goofy fluffball isn’t a tough job, it can be difficult to find, so here’s everything you need to know about the process.

How to find Sweepa in Palworld

I encountered my first Sweepa—accompanied by a swarm of Swees—near the Fast Travel point at the Bridge of the Twin Knights and managed to defeat it quite easily. Of course, I was out capturing Pals with my friend, so it might not seem as easy for solo players or those lower than level 10.

A cute boss battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second Sweepa I found was stationed a little south of the Small Cove Fast Travel point; it appeared as a Level 11 boss and was quite easy for me to defeat as a solo player.

Sweepa’s habitat in Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sweepa’s Pal Deck entry highlights significant portions of the Palworld map as its habitat. But according to my experience, the fluffball spawns outside its habitat—just not as commonly. I suggest visiting the highlighted portions of the map for a definitive chance to run into Sweepa and its cute little Swees. If you’re looking to farm an Ancient Technology point, you can give the Sweepa boss location near Small Cove a visit, too.

How to catch a Sweepa in Palworld

For both my Sweepa encounters in Palworld, I used Arsox to lower their HP before hurling Pal Spheres. Having taught Arsox a third skill—Plasma Tornado—with the help of a skill fruit, I used it against Sweepa to deal effective damage.

Sweepa is an Ice-type Pal, so it should be weak against Electric and Fire-type moves. Make sure you pick a Pal with moves of these types before challenging a Sweepa. Besides this, the process of capturing Sweepa is more or less the same as most Pals—lower its HP and throw a Pal Sphere at it. I didn’t need to use a Mega Sphere, but if you want to, you can use it to reduce the chances of Sweepa escaping and putting your efforts to waste.