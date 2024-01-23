How to breed Ragnahawk in Palworld

You can get Ragnahawk, a fantastic flying mount in Palworld, way easier and sooner than catching it at Mount Obsidian. Just breed certain Pals together in a Breeding Farm. It’s faster and you don’t have to wait until the midgame.

How to get a Ragnahawk egg through breeding

It’s an easy egg to hatch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Palworld, you can guarantee a Ragnahawk egg by breeding the Pals listed below in a Breeding Farm. There’s no need for anything special. Just make sure one Pal is male and the other is female, and you’re all set.

Relaxaurus and Cinnamoth

and Relaxaurus and Kingpaca

and Relaxaurus Lux and Grintale

and Mossanda and Elizabee

and Nitewing and Pyrin

and Nitewing and Elizabee

and Elizabee and Sybelix

and Penking and Pyrin Noct

Using the Nitewing combos, you can get one of the fastest flying mounts in Palworld from the starter flying mount, which is pretty cool. But it needs Pyrin, found on Mount Obsidian at the same level as Ragnahawk.

The simplest pair for breeding Ragnahawk is Relaxaurus and Cinnamoth. You can find both under level 20 in the Forest biome, and they’re easier to catch than finding Ragnahawk in the wild. This is probably the earliest Pal pair in the entire game that will let you get a Ragnahawk egg.

After you get the egg from the Breeding Farm, put it in an Egg Incubator to hatch. Ragnahawk’s egg, a Large Scorching Egg, hatches relatively fast. But if you’re in a hurry, you can tweak your game’s custom settings to make the egg hatch even quicker, like instantly. Once hatched, Ragnahawk starts at level one, so keep it in your party to level it up before you ride it.

To ride Ragnahawk, there’s no shortcut. You must reach character level 37 and unlock the Ragnahawk Saddle in your Technology Tree. Then, craft it at a Pal Workbench using 25 Leather, 15 Cloth, 20 Ingots, 20 Flame Organs, and 25 Paldium Fragments. Breeding Ragnahawk saves resources and Pal Spheres, but remember, you can’t ride this Pal until you’re at level 37.